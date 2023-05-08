Overzealous fan grabs at Kate Middleton's hair during walkabout

The Princess of Wales seemed unfazed by an overzealous fan who grabbed the future Queen’s hair to pull her in for a selfie during a Windsor walkabout.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeting the public during a surprise appearance following the King’s coronation, and ahead of the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday (local time).

When an excited fan, reportedly from the US, asked Kate for a selfie, she pulled her in for a photo, grabbing her by the hair.

While Kate seemed unfazed by the overly-enthusiastic greeting, security was seen intervening and taking the woman’s hand off Princess Catherine’s locks.

Kate kept her smile throughout the interaction, and told the woman it was “nice to meet you”. The woman, in response, squealed and also apologised to the security guard for the faux par.

During the walkabout, which saw the Prince and Princess of Wales mobbed by fans and concert-goers, Kate was seen giving a long hug to a young fan who embraced the princess in tears, the Mirror reported.

The couple shared photos and videos of the public appearance to their social media, which included footage of the future King and Queen greeting children and fans, including Kate leaning in to high-five a young girl in the crowd.

The couple were greeting members of the public ahead of the coronation concert, which is taking place on the grounds at Windsor Castle on Monday morning (NZ time).

William gave a speech in honour of the newly-crowned King during the concert and Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli are amongst the high-profile performers taking the stage in front of the Charles and Camilla, as well as about 20,000 members of the public.