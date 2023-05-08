Royal grandkids steal the show as always - Charlotte and George boogie at King's coronation concert, Louis stays home

After a day of formalities at the King’s coronation, Princess Charlotte, 8, and her big brother Prince George, 9, were ready for a party, settling in at the royal box for the coronation concert on Monday (NZ time).

While it may have been past bedtime for 5-year-old Louis – the animated youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales - – the older royal grandchildren put on a show of their own, dancing and singing during the musical extravaganza.

Charlotte and George joined the rest of the crowd on their feet dancing to Lionel Richie’s performance of All Night Long, but the Daily Mail reported Charlotte seemed a little perturbed by Pete Tong’s Ibiza classics.

The two young royals were seated with their parents Kate and Will and the newly-crowned King and Queen.

READ MORE:

* Kate is royal family's most pivotal person, expert says

* Are you celebrating the King's coronation? How?

* Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to join King's coronation concert



Other royal attendees included Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.

The concert, held on the grounds at Windsor Castle, and featured sets by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as recorded skits and messages from Tom Cruise, Bear Grylls and Winnie the Pooh.

About 20,000 members of the public attended the celebration which was held the night after Charles and Camilla were crowned King and Queen in the first coronation since 1953.

Getty Images Prince George and his Dad William take take in the concert on Monday.

Charlotte and her older brother kicked into party mode as soon as the music started, and were spotted dancing, waving flags and enthusiastically pointing out their favourite moments with their parents.

A highlight for the young royals came with the appearance of Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog, with the children looking delighted as The Muppets announced they were looking for their seats.

Getty Images Charlotte and George share a moment during the coronation concert.

Stefan Rousseau The royal grandkids had a blast at the coronation concert on Monday (NZ time).

It wasn’t just the kids that took delight in the famous pig and frog, either. Charles and Camilla were seen laughing at the skit and waving their Union Jack flags.

The young royals were also the stars of the coronation on Saturday – Prince Louis got plenty of attention for his yawns, two-handed waves and the odd bored look.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

His sister Charlotte was wearing an Alexander McQueen flower headband on the day and was spotted holding her younger brother’s hand as they entered the church.

Prince George had a central role in the ceremony, helping to lift his grandfather’s train and standing behind him for much of the ceremony.