Prince William tells King Charles: 'Pa, we are all so proud of you'

The Prince of Wales told his father that “we are all so proud of you” in an emotional tribute during the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to a crowd of 20,000 crammed into the castle grounds, Prince William praised the King's decades of service, campaigning on green issues, and his celebration of diversity.

The prince also made a sweet reference to Queen Elizabeth, saying: “I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

He spoke of the deep pride the late Queen would have felt for her son as he was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

“As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,” he said.

“She would be a proud mother.”