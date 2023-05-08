King Charles grumbled 'there’s always something' during wait outside abbey, lip reader says

King Charles grumbled to his wife before the coronation ceremony, after the pair arrived early at Westminster Abbey in their horse-drawn carriage, a lip reader has claimed.

The King allegedly said “we can never be on time” and “there’s always something”, after he and Camilla arrived in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, and were forced to wait for his son William, the Prince of Wales, and Princess Catherine before entering the abbey.

The Waleses were due to appear at 10.45am (local time), while the King and Queen’s arrival had been tightly scheduled for 10.53am.

But instead the coach pulled up outside at 10.47am.

READ MORE:

* Prince William tells King Charles: 'Pa, we are all so proud of you'

* King Charles: Awkward moments from the coronation

* King Charles' coronation by the numbers

* The best memes to make you laugh from King Charles' coronation



A lip reader for Sky News said the King complained to Camilla, and said: “We can never be on time. Yes, I’m...This is a negative. There’s always something...This is boring.”

Onlookers had wondered why the King and Queen remained in their carriage with photographers and the world’s television cameras trained upon them. When the bells of the abbey started to sound around 10.50am, the King and Queen still remained in the black-and-gold carriage.

As they waited, two Bentleys and a security vehicle pulled up behind, carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two youngest children. The Waleses had been unable to get ahead of the King.

Eventually, the King and Queen entered, with William and Catherine forced to join the procession through the abbey, along with Louis and Charlotte, instead of entering before him.

Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla wait in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach outside Westminster Abbey.

Kensington Palace later confirmed that William and family had arrived on time, but the King had been early.

‘One or two’ hiccups

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, said there had been “one or two” hiccups during the day.

Speaking outside St Margaret’s Church next to the abbey on Saturday, he said: “There were one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan,” before adding: “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”

In the early days of his reign, King Charles appeared to become frustrated after a pen leaked while he signed a book at Hillsborough Castle. He reportedly told his aides “I can’t bear this bloody thing - every stinking time”.

It came after another pen-related incident at his Accession Council, where, while signing historic documents, he gestured for the removal of a pen holder.

Later it was back in place, after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but the King pulled a face before it was removed again.