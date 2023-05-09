The official coronation portraits: Who is in and who is missing

The King has said the public’s support, encouragement and kindness are “the greatest possible coronation gift” as the first official portraits were released.

His Majesty and the Queen rededicated their lives to public service as they rounded off a three-day weekend of celebrations.

In a personal written message to the nation, the King said: “We thank you, each and every one.”

Four portraits of Charles III and Queen Camilla, taken at Buckingham Palace after the coronation on Saturday, were released to mark the occasion.

In one portrait, the King is captured in his full regalia, wearing the Imperial State Crown and holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross. He is also wearing the purple Robe of Estate, last worn by his grandfather George VI.

Seated on a Throne Chair in the Throne Room, he gazes directly at the photographer, Hugo Burnand.

His Majesty donned the purple silk velvet and gold embroidered Robe of Estate at the end of his coronation service, before leaving Westminster Abbey.

Trimmed with gold artillery lace, it was made for his grandfather’s 1937 coronation and was conserved and prepared for the occasion.

In another portrait, the King and Queen are pictured shoulder to shoulder in the Throne Room.

Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, clutching her Bruce Oldfield-designed coronation gown in her left hand, smiles at the camera.

The King too, his arms by his side, appears relaxed with the formalities of the day over.

The Queen is wearing St Mary’s Crown and the brand new Robe of Estate.

The rich purple velvet robe is embroidered in goldwork thread and intricately decorated with bees, a beetle and a host of flowers, drawing on the themes of nature and the environment.

It pays tribute to the King by incorporating delphiniums - one of his favourite flowers - which are also Camilla's birth month flower.

In memory of Queen Elizabeth it includes her favourite bloom, lily of the valley, which Camilla also included in her wedding bouquet.

The Queen wore the robe, which also includes her cypher, after her crowning for the departure from Westminster Abbey.

Made of purple velvet to match the King's, it was hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, of which Camilla is patron.

The Queen Mary’s Crown was made by Garrard’s for the 1911 coronation and mounted with 2,200 diamonds.

It originally featured the Koh-i-Noor diamond, but to avoid controversy this time, it was reset with the Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds in tribute to the late Queen, who often wore them as brooches.

In the final portrait, all the working members of the Royal family are pictured together. Missing from the photo are Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

With the King and Queen at the centre, the line-up of the 12 working members of the Royal family shows all those who will support the King as he embarks on his reign.

Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured with members of the working royal family: (L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne, Princess Royal, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, The Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

In his message to the nation, the King said: “As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.”

He added: “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

The message was signed Charles R.

His words brought to an end an historic weekend that marked the beginning of a new era.

The unforgettable spectacle of pomp and pageantry set the tone for the King’s reign, a definitive statement on the type of sovereign he intends to be.