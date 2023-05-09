Spare ghostwriter recalls how he shouted at Prince Harry over Zoom

The Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey by car and follows the Coronation procession back towards Buckingham Palace.

JR Moehringer, the ghostwriter behind Prince Harry's anguished memoir, Spare, has revealed the tensions behind his working relationship with the young royal.

Recalling his summer spent collaborating on the text with Harry, Moehringer told The New Yorker of a time when the fraught relationship between the two spilled over into raised voices during a 2am Zoom call.

“I was exasperated with Prince Harry,” Moehringer said to the magazine, “My head was pounding, my jaw was clenched, and I was starting to raise my voice.”

Tensions were so high between the pair that Moehringer, 58, believed he might be fired from the project.

“Some part of me was still able to step outside the situation and think, ‘This is so weird. I’m shouting at Prince Harry,'” Moehringer said. “Then, as Harry started going back at me, as his cheeks flushed and his eyes narrowed, a more pressing thought occurred: ‘Whoa, it could all end right here.'”

The difficult passage related to an incident that occurred during Harry’s time in the British Army.

Bridgemanimages.com J.R. Moehringer is one of the world's most prolific ghost writers.

Moehringer said they kept revisiting the incident during the two years spent writing the book.

According to Moehringer, Harry was “captured by pretend terrorists” at the end of a gruelling military exercise.

Michael Sohn/AP Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir was birthed from fraught conversations between Harry and its ghostwriter.

“He’s hooded, dragged to an underground bunker, beaten, frozen, starved, stripped, forced into excruciating stress positions by captors wearing black balaclavas,” Moehringer said.

The simulation by his comrades was designed to simulate a real-life war zone environment.

During the training exercise, Harry’s pretend “kidnappers” choked him and threw insults at him, which included a nasty jibe about his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Harry always wanted to end this scene with a thing he said to his captors, a comeback that struck me as unnecessary, and somewhat inane,” the author wrote.

Getty Prince Harry during his father King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

During their embattled Zoom call, Harry attempted to explain his intention behind the remark.

“He exhaled and calmly explained that, all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities, and this flash of cleverness proved that, even after being kicked and punched and deprived of sleep and food, he had his wits about him,” Moehringer wrote.

Moehringer insisted back that the remark was unnecessary, to which Harry replied: “‘I really enjoy getting you worked up like that.”

Moehringer said that he was initially reluctant to write the memoir at all.

He told The New Yorker that he found Harry’s story both “relatable and infuriating,” and said, “The way he’d been treated, by both strangers and intimates, was grotesque.”

Spare sold more than 3.2m copies in its first week of release, making it the fastest selling non-fiction book since records began, according to The Guardian.