Penny Mordaunt admits she took painkillers ahead of sword-carrying at coronation

To see just how tough Penny Mordaunt really is, I tried to hold a 3.6kg sword for 51 minutes.

Penny Mordaunt has admitted she took some painkillers ahead of her now famous sword-carrying duties at King Charles’ coronation.

The Leader of the House of Commons became a worldwide star after she carried the 17th Century Sword of State and Jewelled Sword of Offering for more than an hour.

Speaking to the BBC, Mordaunt said preparation for her role as Lord President of the Privy Council included popping a couple of pills.

"I was not in the gym for six months prior to this. You want to make sure you are in good nick," she told Nick Robinson's Political Thinking podcast.

"I did take a couple of painkillers before just to make sure I was going to be all right."

Mordaunt said her previous navy training had helped.

She added that anyone who wanted to try her feat would need "practice", "a good breakfast", and "comfortable shoes".

Stuff culture reporter Amberleigh Jack tried to emulate the sword-carrying, using some good old Kiwi Number 8 wire-thinking.

Grabbing small weights, a broom, her husband’s last roll of builder’s tape and almost a kilo of newspaper she fashioned a sword-like shape that weighed the same as the Sword of State at 3.6kg and stood stoic-like for 51 minutes.

”I may be no Penny Mordaunt but since we have both held heavy swords for 51 minutes I feel I justified in saying the Pippa Middleton of the King’s coronation is worthy of every tweet, high-five and post-ceremonial massage she has coming her way,” wrote Jack.