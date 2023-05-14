Princess of Wales plays piano in surprise Eurovision cameo

Catherine, Princess of Wales takes part in the opening sequence for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance playing the piano in the opening sequence film for the Eurovision final.

The clip shows the Princess performing a short instrumental number created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

Her recital was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room in Windsor Castle.

She could be seen performing in a flowing Jenny Packham gown, blue to represent Ukraine, and wearing a pair of earrings that used to belong to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess first played the piano in public on Christmas Eve two years ago, when she performed during a televised Christmas carol concert with singer Tom Walker in Westminster Abbey.

She learned the instrument as a child and turned to it again during the multiple lockdowns that Britain faced throughout the pandemic.

Her contribution to Eurovision appears in a wider performance by Kalush Orchestra, last year’s winners, and also includes contributions from other performers including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sam Ryder.

It comes after the newly crowned King and Queen made a surprise appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest opening broadcast video on Tuesday.

Their segment, which was pre-recorded during their visit to Liverpool over two weeks ago, was used in the first broadcast of the singing contest.

The Queen was shown looking over a staff member’s shoulder as she ticked off a Eurovision checklist and then the royal couple smiled and laughed as performers wearing costumes such as fox heads walked in front of them on their way to the stage.

The Princess has now joined Their Majesties and followed up with her own cameo for the Grand Final on Saturday.

The opening film saw last year’s champions performing their winning entry, Stefanie, from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Throughout their performance, the group were joined by a range of British contributors including the Princess, Lord Lloyd Webber, Ryder, Banks, Ballet Black and Joss Stone.

Eurovision 2023 is taking place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which won last year’s contest.

The opening sequence film was produced by BBC Studios.