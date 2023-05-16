Irish Prime Minister's partner says sorry after social media posts about coronation go public

King Charles (left) meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Vardkar (centre) and his partner Matt Barrett (right).

The partner of the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) has apologised after private comments he made on Instagram about the coronation of King Charles were made public.

Matthew Barrett had been accused of “embarrassing” his country for comments which compared the ceremony to that of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter books.

He had written: “Was genuinely half expecting it to shout ‘Gryffindor’.”

The posts included jokes and observations and were first reported in the Irish Times last weekend.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Barrett were at the crowning of the British monarch, the first time an Irish leader had attended.

Despite a phone ban inside Westminster Abbey, Barrett appeared to be posting from the service.

Irish designer Paul Costelloe told the Sunday Independent the comments were an insult to Britain.

“You can say it’s amusing but it’s just terrible. Obviously, Matthew thought it was a great joke.”

Barrett has issued an apology on Twitter: "On reflection, poor judgment (sic) on my part. Unreservedly apologise for any offence caused."

Varadkar said the posts were private and it was unfortunate they had been made public.

“They were private messages sent on his private account, he never intended them to go public, but that happens sometimes," Varadkar told Irish media service RTE.

"We've spoken about it and it won't happen again.”