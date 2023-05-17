Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receives Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was awarded the Women of Vision Award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls” at this year’s Ms. Foundation for women’s gala.

The Duchess, dressed in a strapless metallic gold Johanna Ortiz dress, was joined by her husband, Prince Harry and mother, Doria Ragland at the event.

While receiving the award from her close friend and feminist icon, Gloria Steinem, Markle praised her “for the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humour and, of course, for your incredible friendship,” reports the Daily Mail.

This appearance is her first public event since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Her husband Prince Harry attended the coronation in London and then rushed back to California.

Funds raised at the foundation’s annual gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan will be used to further the organisations' equity-centred initiatives and its mission of advancing women’s collective power.

The foundation will also honour Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

Teresa C Younger, Ms Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement that the honourees will be celebrated for “their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world”.

Meghan and Prince Harry direct their philanthropy through their Archewell Foundation, which provided nearly 13 million Covid-19 vaccines with partner Global Citizen and helped resettle nearly 175,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan in the United States with partner Welcome.US, according to its 2022 annual report.