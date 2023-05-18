Everything we know about Harry and Meghan's 'near catastrophic car chase' in New York

As new details emerge about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s, “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers in New York, some sources have suggested the situation was shorter and less dramatic than first reported.

The incident happened after Meghan and Harry had attended an awards ceremony, with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, in Manhattan on Tuesday (local time).

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” Harry’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers.”

READ MORE:

* British tabloid says sorry to Prince Harry as legal battle begins

* How an 'aggressive' royal photographer became mates with the King

* Prince Harry claims 'a lot left unexplained' about Princess Diana's death

* How did Princess Diana's death change the royals for good?



But the New York Post reported the chase lasted about an hour, according to a high ranking law enforcement source.

“We only had one car as part of this. [The chase] definitely wasn’t two hours,” they said, and confirmed the earlier police statement that, “no collision reports or 911 calls” were received about the situation.

However, other sources did tell the Post that two uniformed officers were “nearly missed” by paparazzi as the couple left the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan and got into an SUV.

Half a dozen cars with blacked out windows then followed the royals, driving dangerously close to their vehicle and putting their lives in danger, Harry’s spokesperson said.

According to the Post, The Prince’s entourage drove in circles for about an hour between FDR Drive and West 57th Street.

Selcuk Acar/Getty Images Harry and Meghan leaving the awards ceremony in New York prior to the car chase.

They then stopped at the 19th Precinct police station on the Upper East Side, where they remained in a garage until about 11pm, when taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh picked the trio up.

Singh told the Washington Post he drove them for about 10 minutes while being pursued by two vehicles.

“They kept following us and were coming next to the car. They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us,” Singh said.

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” he said. “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York – it’s safe.”

Singh told the Associated Press the group “didn’t say much” but left a generous tip.

“It was pretty good man. They gave me a $50,” Singh said. “I mean, when I’m going around the block that’s more than enough.”

Andrew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at venue prior to car incident, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York.

Chris Sanchez, a member of Harry and Meghan’s security team, told CNN the “chaotic” incident could have ended with fatalities.

“I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles,” Sanchez said.

“The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal.

“They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine [carrying the couple] and started taking pictures until we were able to get out.”

Buckingham Palace told The Independent it would not be commenting on the incident.

New York mayor Eric Adams told reporters it was “reckless and irresponsible” for anyone to be chasing people in vehicles in the densely populated city, and said that “two of our officers could have been injured”.

“It’s clear that the press, the paparazzi, they want to get the right shot,” Adams said. “But public safety must always be at the forefront.”

Adams said he expected to have a full briefing later in the day and appeared sceptical about some of the details given by Harry’s spokesperson.

“I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high speed chase,” Adams said. “But we will find out the exact duration.”

Police said the pursuit was relatively short and led to no injuries, collisions or arrests – and that it warranted no further investigation.

AP Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.

At the awards ceremony in Manhattan, Meghan received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

“It’s never too late to start,” Meghan said at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. “You can be the visionary of your own life... There is still so much work to be done.”

The car chase that followed instantly drew comparisons to the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a 1997 car crash in Paris while being tailed by photographers.

“I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how his mum died,” Adams, the New York mayor, said. “It would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and for something to have happened to them as well.”

Aurelien Morissard/AP A car enters the Alma tunnel in Paris, where Princess Diana died in 1997.

Harry has for years blamed an overly aggressive media for the death of his mother, and also accuses them of hounding Meghan.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” Harry said in 2019.

Harry is currently involved in multiple legal disputes with the British tabloid press, including allegations of phone hacking and the unlawful gathering of information.

Earlier this week, a lawyer representing Harry told a London court that he should be allowed to challenge a government decision that denied him the ability to pay for police protection while in the country.

The pair stepped down from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020 – a move they said was partly due to harassment from UK tabloids.

- additional reporting by AP