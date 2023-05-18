A timeline of Harry and Meghan's 'near catastrophic' car chase

A “near catastrophic” car chase took over the streets of New York on Tuesday night (local time).

​Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland were reportedly chased by paparazzi in a two-hour ordeal that saw them driving in circles for an hour, hiding out in a garage, and switching to a yellow cab before finally making it out safely.

The Sussexes and Markle’s mum were leaving an award ceremony in Manhattan and trying to get back to their residence when they were chased by what a representative for Harry described as a “ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in a “relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours”.

The chase, “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers," a spokesperson said in a statement, which was retweeted by royal journalist Omid Scobie.

Let’s map out exactly when, and where, everything is said to have gone down.

10pm (Wednesday, 2pm NZT)

Ziegfeld Ballroom/Facebook Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were chased by paparazzi when they left Ziegfeld Ballroom in a black SUV.

The couple left Ziegfeld Ballroom on Manhattan’s West 54th Street with Markle’s mother.

They were leaving the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards where Markle gave a speech in what was the pair’s first official outing together in five months.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

When the Sussexes had arrived earlier in the night, they went via a Hertz rental car location to avoid photographers.

AP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrive at venue prior to car incident.

They were spotted near the same location on West 55th Street as they exited the ceremony, but this time they were reportedly swarmed by photographers.

They left in a black SUV.

Selcuk Acar/Getty Images Harry and Meghan leaving the awards ceremony in New York prior to the car chase.

Selcuk Acar/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave an awards ceremony in New York.

Just after 10pm

Here’s where the timeline gets a little muddled, with a rep for the couple claiming the chase was well over two hours, while law enforcement sources told the New York Post it lasted “about an hour”.

Regardless, for somewhere between 60 and 120 minutes (with law enforcement sources telling NBC it lasted 75 minutes), photographers gave chase and the black SUV drove in circles. Insiders reported the car travelled up and down Franklin D Roosevelt East River Drive for the duration of the chase.

Scobie tweeted that the drivers in pursuit of the couple drove on the footpath, went through red lights, reversed down a one-way street and illegally blocked a moving vehicle.

A member of the couple’s security team, Chris Sanchez, told CNN he had “never experienced anything like this”, and called the ordeal “chaotic” with about a dozen vehicles involved including cars, scooters and bicycles.

"It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine and started taking pictures until we were able to get out,” Sanchez said.

Canva Meghan and Harry drove up and down Franklin D Roosevelt East River Drive for about 75 minutes, being chased by paparazzi.

Nobody was arrested and police did not confirm how long the chase lasted.

Somewhere between 10.15 and 10.45 (ish)

At some point, after more than one hour, Harry, Meghan and Doria made their way to the NYPD’s 19th Precinct House, where New York Post reported they took cover in a garage for a while.

11pm

They left the police station and got in a yellow cab, driven by Sukhcharn Singh.

The driver told the Washington Post the cab was pursued by two vehicles and had a police escort during the ten-minute drive, which travelled a block and a half to Park Avenue, before turning south.

“They kept following us and were coming next to the car. They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us,” Singh said.

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” he said.

“I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York – it’s safe.”

Singh told the Associated Press the passengers didn’t say much, but left him a tip of US$50.

“I mean, when I’m going around the block that’s more than enough.”

David R. Martin/AP New York City cab driver Sukhcharn Singh with his taxi in the Queens borough of New York.

About ten minutes later

After travelling around the block and getting a good tip from his passengers, Singh dropped the couple and Markle’s mother back at the 19th Precinct House where the couple once again took cover.

Sometime after that

They left in another car to their undisclosed residence and were not followed.