A deep dive inside Prince Harry's strained relationship with the press

Prince Harry has waged a lifelong battle against the press. It is a strained relationship to say the least.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently juggling several civil lawsuits against the British media, has struggled against the tide of constant press attention since his mother's death in 1997.

He made no secret of his open disdain for the tabloids, particularly in his book Spare, even going as far as blaming the press for Princess Diana's fatal car crash.

Harry and Meghan's reported snafu with paparazzi in New York City, a car-chase the Sussexes claim was "nearly catastrophic", marks one of the couple's worst run-ins with the media to date.

But their alleged two-hour ﻿pursuit is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Sussexes' account of the incident with the paps is eerily similar to Diana's last moments on earth in Paris.

Harry even expressed his dark fear that history would be repeated when news first broke of his relationship with Meghan in 2016. The duke said he was "worried about Ms Markle's safety" amid the fresh interest in his now-wife.

Selcuk Acar/Getty Images Harry and Meghan leaving the awards ceremony in New York prior to the car chase.

The statement was also quite telling about his endless struggle with the media spotlight, declaring, "He has never been comfortable with this."

It's a stark contrast to how the rest of the royal family deal with the press. As Harry claims in his memoir, the other senior royals – including Charles and Camilla – regularly make deals with the media behind-the-scenes to paint them in a favourable light.

Harry, by his own admission, was never OK with playing ball with the newspaper tabloids.

So, when did the newspapers become public enemy number one in Harry's life and how did his relationship with the paparazzi become so volatile?

Harry blames the media for Diana's death

In an interview for his mental health The Me You Can't See in 2021, Harry said he believed the paparazzi were "not going to stop until [Meghan] dies".

Steve Holland/AP Despite varying accounts over who is to blame for the fatal car collision, Harry has never swayed on his opinion: the press is at fault.

It was a clear and painful reference to his own mother's violent death while being chased by paparazzi in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris in 1997.

Despite varying accounts over who is to blame for the fatal car collision, Harry has never swayed on his opinion: the press is at fault.

In 2017, on the 20th anniversary of his mother's death, Harry lashed photographers in a BBC documentary, claiming they took photos of Diana while she was dying.

"I think one of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people who chased her into the tunnel were the same people that were taking photographs of her while she was still dying on the back seat of the car," he told the BBC.

"And William and I know that, we've been told that numerous times by people that know that was the case. "And those people that caused the accident, instead of helping, were taking photographs of her dying on the back seat."

Michael Sohn/AP Harry spoke at length about his relationship with the press in his book.

Harry, who was only 15 when the Princess of Wales died, has frequently made reference to the media's role in Diana's death.

In his explosive memoir Spare, his unresolved grief over the way his mother died is painfully clear.

The biggest villain in the book, despite his heavy criticism of stepmother Camilla, is the tabloid media. He lashes out at them for printing lies during his teens, for its dodgy backdoor deals with the palace and for stalking his every move around the world.

"My own countrymen and countrywomen, I said, showing such contempt, such vile disrespect to the woman I loved," he writes.

"Sure, the press had been cruel to me through the years, but that was different. I was born into it. And sometimes I'd asked for it, brought it on myself.

Prince William and Prince Harry stand alongside Prince Charles at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

"But [Meghan] has done nothing to deserve such cruelty. And whenever I complained about it, privately or publicly, people just rolled their eyes.

"They said I was whinging, said I only pretended to want privacy, and Meg was pretending as well."

He even referred to the media as "the devil" while promoting his book in an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV.

The phone hacking scandal

Harry's earliest public battle with the press was his years-long phone hacking lawsuit against the now defunct-News of the World.

The Duke of Sussex is the only member of the royal family to pursue legal action over the "gross breach of privacy" involving recorded phone calls, hacked voicemails and secret listening devices, dating all the way back to the early 2000s.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Harry is currently entangled in several lawsuits against the press.

The former senior royal, alongside several other celebrity plaintiffs, has previously claimed voicemails were unlawfully intercepted by a private investigator working for the now defunct News of the World and other British tabloids, including The Sun.

The publisher later admitted Harry's phone was hacked by the News of the World royal correspondent Clive Goodman and private investigator Glenn Mulcaire. However, it has not admitted any unlawful hacking at The Sun.

"Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages," a spokeswoman for Harry said in 2019.

In a still ongoing case, Harry is seeking around £200,000 (approx. $374,000) in damages from The Sun and alleges the newspaper also illegally hacked his voicemails.

Angrily lashing out at photographers in Australia

Harry has never expressed much warmth to photographers when he was on assignment for royal engagements during his tenure as a working royal.

One memorable incident during Harry and Meghan's royal tour in Australia in 2018 is the ultimate example of his hatred for the press.

Harry had a heated encounter with the small group of media who travelled with the royal party on board the official plane.

During the flight from Tonga to Sydney, at the end of the tour, Prince Harry told the reporters, ﻿"Thanks for coming... Even though you weren't invited".

The Times correspondent Valentine Low recalled that incident in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

He described Harry as looking like a "sulky teenager" while "Meghan stood behind him, smiling benignly".

Pool/Samir Hussein Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Melbourne, Australia.

"Her only contribution was a comment about how much everyone must be looking forward to Sunday lunch at home," Low wrote.

His many lawsuits against British media

The Sussexes have not shied away from litigation against British tabloids since stepping back from the royal family in 2020.

While Meghan has launched several of her own lawsuits against media outlets, including against the Mail on Sunday for publishing excerpts of a private letter to her father, Harry is in his own league.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife have filed at least seven lawsuits against both US and US media organisations since 2019.

Harry is currently engaged in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers over "unlawful activities", including phone hacking.

Alastair Grant/AP Prince Harry at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London for the lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

The group is denying any wrongdoing and is seeking to have the case thrown out before a trial.

Harry also launched a lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of phone hacking.

A trial to hear the duke's case, alongside other high-profile plaintiffs, is expected to begin later this month.

﻿MGN has admitted there is "some evidence" of unlawful information gathering which "warrants compensation" stating in court documents and "unreservedly apologises" saying they will "never be repeated."

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.