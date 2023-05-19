Harry and Meghan demand footage from photographers who chased them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly pass on the Duke’s cellphone footage of the “near catastrophic car chase” to the NYPD to help with their investigation.

The photo agency involved, however, is refusing to bow to a demand from the couple’s lawyer to hand over their video or photos.

On Wednesday (NZ time) the couple, together with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were reportedly chased by paparazzi in a two-hour ordeal after leaving an award ceremony in Manhattan, New York.

A representative for Harry described the photographers as a “ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” that gave chase in a “relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours”.

The ordeal, “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers," a spokesperson said in a statement, which was retweeted by royal journalist Omid Scobie.

Now, according to a report from UK’s Express, the couple are preparing to hand over footage shot by Harry to the NYPD to help with the investigation.

US tabloid TMZ released footage showing the Duke of Sussex filming a photographer from inside the yellow cab the three travelled in briefly.

Selcuk Acar/Getty Images Harry and Meghan leaving the awards ceremony in New York prior to the car chase.

But while the royal couple are happy to hand over their recordings, Backgrid photo agency – whose freelance photographers were giving chase on Harry, Meghan and Ragland – refutes the claim that the situation caused near-collisions and was “highly aggressive”.

And they are reportedly refusing to agree to the royal’s “demand” to get the footage from the night.

According to TMZ, the legal team for the Sussexes wrote in a letter to the agency, “we hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours”.

But Backgrid’s lawyer hit back, suggesting that’s not how it works in the US.

"In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do,” the letter read.

“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers."

The photo agency claimed they had, “no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was cameras”, and said they had three cars and one bike involved.

TMZ reported there is no legal precedence for the agency to have to submit their footage to the royals.

Selcuk Acar/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the awards ceremony in New York.

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, nobody in the royal camp has commented on the situation.

“I understand that no member of the Royal Family has reached out to the Sussexes,” Scobie tweeted on Thursday (NZ time).

Prince Harry, Meghan and Ragland were leaving the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards where Markle gave a speech in what was the pair’s first official outing together in five months when the chase took place.

They were reported to have driven “in circles” for more than an hour, before taking cover at NYPD’s 19th Precinct.

From there, they left in a yellow cab which drove them around the block for ten minutes, before they returned to the police station and finally left in another vehicle without being followed.