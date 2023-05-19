Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost $322 million, new figures show

A funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II has been held at Westminster Abbey. Around 2,000 guests - including King Charles and other members of the Royal Family - observe a two-minute silence before...

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cost the UK government an estimated £161.7 million ($322m), the Treasury has revealed.

The state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on September 19 last year, 11 days after her death. The largest cost was reported by the UK Home Office at $147m, followed by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at $114.4m.

The cost to the Scottish government has been estimated at $37.5m, which is likely to have included events such as the lying-in-rest in Edinburgh following the monarch’s death at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The estimated costs relate to the late queen’s funeral and other related events such as the six-day period of lying in state.

John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “The Government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public.”

In a written statement to the House of Commons, Glen added: “The death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022 and the period of national mourning that followed was a moment of huge national significance.

“During this period, many hundreds of thousands of people came in person to pay their respects, at the Lying at Rest in Edinburgh, the lying in state in Westminster, as well as in London and Windsor for the State Funeral on September 19.

“Many more people also came out to support His Majesty The King and other members of the Royal Family as they travelled around the UK during this time.”

He added: “As departments finalise their accounts ahead of publication in the coming months, the Government is now able to publish an estimate of the costs associated with delivery of these events by the main government departments and devolved administrations involved, as follows.”

Other costs include $5.8m by the Ministry of Defence, $5.2m by the Department for Transport, $4.4m by the Welsh government and $4.2m by both the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Northern Ireland Office.

The Treasury said that the costs include “fully refunding” the Scottish and Welsh governments, and the Northern Ireland Office, “which in turn they were able to repay to partners who also incurred costs”.

The late queen’s funeral was the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965, which cost an estimated $5m (the equivalent of $78.7m today), according to reports.

The Queen Mother’s royal ceremonial funeral in 2002 cost more than $10.8m ($18.5m today) with policing costs amounting to $8.6m ($14.8m) – and the lying in state coming to $1.6m ($2.8m).

The cost of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 has not been revealed but is likely to have been considerably less as it took place during lockdown and within the confines of Windsor Castle.

Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 was between $6m and $10m ($11m and $18m today).