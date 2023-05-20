Princess Eugenie's newborn due 'any minute now', Fergie confirms

Princess Eugenie is reportedly due to give birth “any minute now”, according to her mother Sarah Ferguson.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew is pregnant with her second child to husband Jack Brooksbank, a British bar manager and brand ambassador, having given birth to her first child, a son named August, in February 2021.

In an interview with Hello, Ferguson let slip the couple have kept their baby’s gender a secret, with an arrival expected soon.

“We don't know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson described herself as “one of the best grannies ever” for being able to think “like a 3-year-old”.

The newborn will be the latest edition to the royal family’s growing new generation, with Princess Beatrice’s young daughter Sienna only a year old.

Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed her third child, Lucas, in March 2021, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Princess Lilibet a few months later.