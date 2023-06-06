Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York on Tuesday morning announced the birth of Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on Instagram. He was born a week earlier, on May 30.

Ernest was born at the private Portland Hospital in London like his brother - and his mother before him, the Daily Mail reported.

The new arrival is 13th in line to the throne, pushing Prince Edward into 14th place.

Buckingham Palace said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.”

The couple had kept their newborn’s gender a secret during their pregnancy, with Princess Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson revealing to Hello Magazine in May that even she “[didn’t] know what [it] was”.

Ferguson also told the publication she is “one of the best grannies ever” for being able to think “like a 3-year-old”.

princess Eugenie/instagram Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome second baby - Ernest George – posted on Instagram.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank announced the arrival of their first child, a son named August, in February 2021, before Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed her third child and first boy, Lucas, a month later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s youngest child Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, while Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna was born that September.