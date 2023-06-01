Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'nothing left to say', will stop producing new books and films

Prince Harry opens up about his past trauma and defends the use of psychedelics as medicine during an interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have “nothing left to say” and will no longer be releasing books, tell-all interviews, or documentaries.

Nearly six months on from the release of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, which followed the couple’s surprise Netflix documentary, the change in tactics will see pair taking a step back and keeping their work on any future Netflix projects behind the scenes, according to The Sun.

“That period of their life is over – as there is nothing left to say,” an “insider” told the British tabloid.

The decision comes two weeks after the couple’s “near catastrophic” car chase in New York, which was later played down by their cab driver Sukhcharn Singh, who told the Washington Post he “never felt like [he] was in danger” during the ride.

Shortly after the release of Spare, Prince Harry told The Telegraph he had enough material to write a second memoir. A memoir penned by Markle was also believed to be in the works.

Spare has been blamed for Prince Harry’s apparent rift from the royal family, and for the declining popularity of the British royals.

The Duke of Sussex has also seen a personal drop in popularity with the public, hitting an all-time low ahead of Spare’s release.

The Sun’s report suggests Hollywood talent agency WME, with whom Markle recently signed, may have advised the Suits star not to share intimate details of her life with the public.