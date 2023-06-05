Why is Queen Camilla getting NZ’s top order in the King’s Birthday honours?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Westminster Abbey following the end of the Coronation service.

Queen Camilla has received the top honour in the King’s Birthday and Coronation honours – but what has the British royal done to deserve her new status?

Now an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand, an official statement released by the government said the newly-appointed Queen has “helped support The King’s relationship with New Zealand” and promoted charity work benefitting Kiwis.

Her Majesty has previously visited New Zealand alongside The King in 2012, 2015, and 2019, and “during her visits to New Zealand, she has engaged with organisations aligned with her charitable work and interests”, the statement read.

Charities the Queen has worked with include Arohata Women’s Prison, the Wellington SPCA, Shine and the Battered Women’s Trust, as well as other organisations “supporting migrant women, new mothers, and literacy programmes”.

“She has promoted the wellbeing of older citizens and keeping active, engaging with several such programmes in Christchurch, including Senior Chef, where she launched a cookbook for elderly people living alone,” the statement read.

In her role as Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, Queen Camilla launched the 2020 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay competition while addressing a workshop for student writers in Christchurch.

WPA Pool Queen Camilla now holds New Zealand’s highest honour.

Other notables Kiwi honoured in the King’s Birthday honours former include Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has been made a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

According to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, an additional member of the Order of New Zealand “may be appointed in commemoration of important royal, state or national occasions. Additional members have the same status as Ordinary members, but are not counted within the limit of 20 living persons”.

Additional appointments have only been named on five occasions, including the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, as well as Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and her 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

Additional Members include filmmaking icon Sir Peter Jackson and celebrated writer C. K. Stead.

Previous recipients of the ONZ include former Prime Minister Helen Clark and All Blacks legend Richie McCaw, the latter of whom attended the King’s coronation in May to represent the Order.

Supplied Richie McCaw, pictured alongside National party leader Christopher Luxon, attended the King’s coronation in May as a representative of the Order.

Queen Camilla is the second royal after Prince Philip to be awarded this honour, and not the only foreign born recipient.

Former deputy Prime Minister and Commonwealth Secretary-General Don McKinnon, born in London, received the award in 2007.

Former Attorney-General for Australia Michael Duffy, born in Melbourne, became an additional member of the ONZ in 1990 for the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The King and Queen are expected to make a return to New Zealand as a part of His Majesty’s first royal tour as King Charles III.