Take Five: Key questions about Prince Harry's tabloid case answered

Harry is appearing before the high court in his case alleging phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry has brought a case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publishers of the Daily Mirror, with a lawsuit centred on allegations of illegal phone hacking the hearing for which began on Monday.

“Nothing was sacrosanct or out of bounds and there was no protection from these unlawful information-gathering methods,” Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said.

The showdown is a momentous one for the monarchy and press alike, signifying the first time in over a century that a member of the British royal family has testified in court.

Harry, 38, is expected to bring tales of the trauma and anger suffered after media hounding, and the impacts on his family due to the media’s unlawful information gathering.

So, what is Harry alleging against MGN? Why was the Prince a no-show for the first day of the trial? And how does this compare to his other lawsuits against the British media? Stuff Takes Five to discuss how the historic case might shake out.

1. Why did Harry bring the case to court?

Harry will finally have his day in court, as he, and other victims of alleged MGN phone hacking, give evidence to the high court in London.

Harry’s legal team have cited 148 articles as evidence of unlawful information gathering (with only 33 included in the trial).

Chris Pizzello Harry has brought a legal case alleging tabloid publishers, including Piers Morgan, illegally snooped on him.

Harry is one of a 100-strong group of claimants bringing the case, as the phone-hacking trial has many other famous litigants, including the singer Cheryl Cole, and George Michael’s estate. The claimants allege that MGN was responsible for unlawful information gathering between 1991and 2011.

Harry’s lawyers allege that senior executives, such as Piers Morgan, knew of the activities.

Harry blames MGN for sewing the “seeds of discord” between him and his brother, Prince William.

Harry has been a champion of the cause of media reform, alleging that many friends and family, from King Charles to deceased TV star Caroline Flack, have all been illegal targets of MGN journalists.

He said that the unlawful interventions by MGN journalists have left him suffering “general paranoia”.

The high court will also be hearing from Harry’s legal team about how Diana, Princess of Wales’ phone was allegedly hacked by the Daily Mirror when Piers Morgan was the editor, to obtain her private conversations with comedian Michael Barrymore.

Harry’s lawyer is arguing that there has been a “web” of unlawful activity around the royals and that it was “implausible” the Mirror did not hack his phone too.

2. Is his case strong enough to win?

The high court trial began with MGN apologising “unreservedly” for one cited instance of unlawful information gathering.

Barrister for MGN, Andrew Green KC, denied 28 instances, and has “not admitted” to the other five.

Belinda Jiao/Getty Images Prince Harry's lawyer David Sherborne leaves the High Court during the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial.

On a personal level, Harry has said it’s his “life’s work to change the British media landscape”. This case presents a personal judgement day against a media behemoth at whose feet he lays the blame for his mother’s death, and the bullying of his wife.

On a legal level, MGN argues that the claims, which relate to information gathered between 1996 and 2011, have been brought too late.

MGN also argues that there is “no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception”.

3. What happened this week?

Harry has irked both the defence and the judge by failing to appear before the court to testify this week.

Sherborne explained that Harry had taken a flight on Sunday afternoon after the birthday of his 2-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Justice Timothy Fancourt said he was “a little surprised” and noted that he had directed Harry to appear.

Green says he was “deeply troubled” by Harry’s no-show.

4. What information was allegedly illegally obtained?

Sherborne explained that the 33 articles in the lawsuit are just a fraction of the 2,500 reported about the royal during the alleged timeframe.

The earliest dates back to January 1996, when the Duke was 11, with details about how Princess Diana “looked sad and upset” during a twenty-minute visit to Harry for his birthday at school.

Sherborne also mentioned the articles “Harry’s Cocaine Ecstasy and GHB Parties”, published in January 2002, “Beach Bum Harry”, from December 2003, and “Harry is a Chelsy Fan” from November 2004 as representing instances of unlawful information gathering.

MGN has denied that unlawful information gathering took place in relation to these stories.

Mirror Group has previously paid out over £‎100 million pounds (NZD$204million) to settle hundreds of historic unlawful information-gathering claims, including an undisclosed amount to the actor Hugh Grant in 2018.

5. What happens next?

Harry has two other concurrent phone-hacking lawsuits, the others are against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, and the Mail newspapers.

In the weeks ahead, Harry will know whether these two separate phone-hacking cases will proceed to trial.

The Guardian reported that a victory for Prince Harry would have “wider implications for the British newspaper industry”, as previous phone hacking settlements against MGN have been settled out of court.

“The company is part of the publisher Reach, which also owns the Daily Express, Daily Star, and dozens of local newspapers including the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo. Journalists at those titles will be watching court proceedings nervously, as any substantial payout to Harry would hit the company’s already-shaky finances, which have led to it making redundancies.”

Harry will be giving evidence alongside other phone-hacking victims, including Nikki Sanderson, Michael Turner and Fiona Wightman.

The trial against the Mirror is expected to last six to seven weeks.