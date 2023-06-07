The 33 articles Prince Harry claims Mirror newspapers obtained unlawfully

The Duke of Sussex will be the first member of the Royal family to give evidence in court for 130 years on Tuesday in his case against the Mirror publisher.

He alleges that 147 articles published between 1996 and 2010 by the Mirror titles contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these stories have been selected to be considered at the trial.

The stories cover the Duke’s relationship with his family and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, a few injuries and illnesses, his military service and allegations of drug use.

Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) told the trial in London that it denies that 28 out of the 33 articles involved unlawful information gathering and that it was not admitted for the remaining five articles.

On the first day of the trial, lawyers for MGN said the publisher “unreservedly apologises” to the Duke for one instance of unlawful information gathering and that it accepts he was entitled to “appropriate compensation” - but this incident is not part of Harry’s claim for breach of privacy.

Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, said it was admitted that a private investigator was instructed, by a journalist at The People, to unlawfully gather information about the Prince’s activities at the Chinawhite nightclub one night in February 2004.

The Duke is one of four people bringing civil claims against MGN for allegedly hacking phones and using other unlawful methods to gather information about them, such as hiring private investigators and intercepting voicemail messages.

Here are the 33 articles that Harry alleges were the fruits of illegal newsgathering along with the publisher’s response:

Daily Mirror: ‘Diana so sad on Harry’s big day’ (September 16, 1996)

The first article is about Princess Diana visiting Prince Harry at Ludgrove School on his 12th birthday.

He alleges that private information was leaked about his family life, namely the details of his feelings regarding his parents’ divorce.

Mirror Group deny that this story was the result of unlawful information gathering, saying that the fact Diana was visiting her son at school had been publicly confirmed by her spokesman to the Press Association two days before.

Julian Parker/Getty Images Diana, then Princess Of Wales, Prince Harry Visit The Thorpe Park Amusement Park. 1993.

The defendant also said that Harry had no reasonable expectation of privacy regarding the information that he was thought to be taking his parents divorce “badly” – primarily because Diana had spoken publicly about his reaction to the divorce in an interview to Panorama.

Daily Mirror: ‘Princes take to the hills for gala’ (July 17, 2000)

This article is about the Duke of Sussex’s plans to go on a rock climbing trip with his brother rather than attending a gala pageant for the Queen Mother.

MGN denies getting this information unlawfully, saying that it had already been reported in Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday stories beforehand which confirmed the brothers absence from the gala and their rock climbing plans.

They say the non-attendance had already been confirmed by Buckingham Palace at that point.

Daily Mirror: ‘3am - Harry’s time at the bar’ (September 19, 2000)

An article about Prince Harry’s 16th birthday celebrations which he claims divulges private information regarding his personal life, including his whereabouts at a lunch in Chelsea, London, to celebrate his birthday with friends.

Mirror Group deny the claims and argue that photographers had been tipped off that Harry was in the pub and that he was photographed “after being spotted” and garnering “considerable attention” from people present at Sunday lunch.

They say the story contains “limited and banal” information about his lunch, and that the paparazzi pictures were not published.

Daily Mirror: ‘Snap ... Harry breaks thumb like William; Exclusive’ (November 11, 2000)

The story is about an injury Prince Harry sustained to his thumb, which he alleges is private information.

MGN said the information came from “extensive” prior reports in the public domain and had already been disclosed to the press by the Palace.

They say it had been reported the day before by the Evening Standard, the Evening Mail and the Edinburgh Evening News - referring to what St James’s Palace had said and included quotes from “a Palace spokeswoman”.

Lewis Whyld The Daily Mirror published a story about an injury Prince Harry sustained to his thumb.

Sunday Mirror: ‘Rugger off Harry’ (November 11, 2000)

A story about an injury the Duke sustained while playing rugby and medical advice he received about the health of his spine.

The publisher claims that the information came from a confidential Eton source, but admits that the nature of the article was private - adding, however, that it would be “obvious” to all at Eton that he stopped playing rugby.

Sunday Mirror: ‘Harry took drugs’ and ‘Cool it Harry’ (January 13, 2002)

A story concerning allegations that the Duke smoked cannabis and his father’s reaction to this.

MGN says the information came from “a series of articles published in the first edition of the News of the World the same day”, adding that it was followed up by every other Sunday newspaper.

They said the Palace had confirmed the story to the now-defunct News of the World, after the then Prince of Wales decided to cooperate with the title. The publisher adds that Prince Harry did not initially allege that the Sunday Mirror articles about this had been unlawfully sourced.

The Mirror: ‘Harry’s cocaine ecstasy and GHB parties’ (January 14, 2002)

A story about the Duke’s relationship with his brother, now the Prince of Wales, following allegations that Harry smoked cannabis.

By this point, the publisher says that the Palace had issued a statement in support of the then Prince of Wales’s response to his son’s drug-taking.

Queen Elizabeth II’s spokesman is quoted as saying: “The Queen shares the Prince of Wales’s views on the seriousness of Prince Harry’s behaviour and supports the action which has been taken. She hopes the matter can now be considered closed.”

Daily Mirror: ‘Harry’s sick with kissing disease’ (March 29, 2002)

A story about Prince Harry’s diagnosis of glandular fever.

MGN claims this story was obtained by Jane Kerr, a royal reporter who was “well connected”.

They add that it was also during the period where the relationship between Mark Bolland, the then Prince of Wales’ deputy private secretary, and Piers Morgan, then Daily Mirror editor, was “at its height”, so it was “likely disclosed” by him.

They said it was confirmed by a statement from a St James’ Palace spokesman, as quoted in the article.

‘No Eton trifles for Harry, 18’ (September 16, 2002)

A story about the details of how and when Prince Harry celebrated his 18th birthday with his family.

MGN says the information came from an interview given by Prince Harry to the Press Association that was arranged by his PR advisors to mark his birthday and to “rehabilitate his image after his earlier involvement with drug taking”.

They added that the story - which had been published in all of the Sunday papers the day before - had simply “repeated” the details that Harry had given, including that he would be having no party, that he would be spending the day with his brother and father and that his uncle gave him golf clubs.

Alastair Grant/AP An article in The People which Prince Harry alleges shared private details of his being invited to be a godfather to the son of his former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

The People: ‘Matured Harry is a godfather’ (April 20, 2003)

An article in The People which Prince Harry alleges shared private details of his being invited to be a godfather to the son of his former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

The Mirror publishers claim it was a rewrite of a Sunday Telegraph Mandrake column that was sold to The People by a freelance journalist, which included a quotation from Legge-Bourke.

They said the article reported that he had actually been invited to be godfather to the nephew of Legge-Bourke rather than her son, as pleaded. The publishers claim that Harry taking on that role was, “by its nature, public”.

Daily Mirror: ‘Harry to lead cadet’s march’ (April 29 2003)

A story revealing some details of Harry being selected to lead the military cadets at an Eton parade.

MGN says the information was made public by St James’s Palace the day before in an announcement.

The Press Association reported it on the same day and it subsequently appeared in the Scottish Daily Record, Birmingham Post, The Times and the Sun, as well as the Daily Mirror.

John Stillwell/AP Another Daily Mail story revealing some details of Harry being selected to lead the military cadets at an Eton parade.

Daily Mirror: ‘Harry is ready to quit Oz’ (September 27, 2003)

An article alleging that Prince Harry was considering abandoning his gap year in Australia due to unwanted media attention.

The Mirror publishers argue that the information came from statements to the press by Clarence House which were “widely reported”.

The same story, based on the spokesman’s comments, also appeared in the Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Star and Daily Mail on the same day.

Daily Mirror: ‘Beach bum Harry’ (December 16, 2003)

A story with details of Harry surfing with friends while on his gap year in Noosa, Australia, that the claimant alleges came from a private investigator hired by MGN.

MGN claims the pictures came from an Australian freelance photographer and that it “appeared in numerous papers on the same day”.

They add that Harry had “no reasonable expectation of privacy while on a popular public beach in Australia”.

Antony Jones/Getty Images Diana, then Princess Of Wales, in London With her butler, Paul Burrell, In 1994.

The People: ‘Wills... Seeing Burrell is only way to stop him selling more Diana secrets. Harry no... Burrell’s a…’ (December 28, 2003)

A story alleging that Prince Harry and Prince William clashed over a meeting to “silence butler who betrayed their mother”.

It claims William wanted to see Paul Burrell to stop him from selling more secrets about their mother, while Harry was more distrustful of the butler from using the meeting against them.

The publishers claim that the story came from “a confidential source who specialised in royal matters and therefore had extensive royal contacts”.

MGN does admit that the information was private to Prince Harry by nature about the disagreement between him and his brother but said this was “outweighed” by the public interest in reporting information about the family’s response to Burrell’s claims about Diana.

Daily Mirror: ‘Harry is a Chelsy fan’ (November 29, 2004)

An article detailing information about Prince Harry’s relationship with Chelsy Davy. The 107-word story identified Chelsy Davy as the “pretty blonde” with whom he had been on holiday in Argentina.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy sit in the Royal Box as they attend the Cartier International Polo Match at Guards Polo Club, Smith's Lawn in 2006.

The Duke has claimed that the information came from phone hacking, blagging or another form of unlawful information gathering.

The Duke was particularly aggrieved by tabloid stories concerning Davy and has blamed MGN for the end of their relationship.

MGN says the information came from a prior report in the Mail on Sunday the previous day, however, as well as two confidential sources and a South African photographer.

Daily Mirror: ‘When Harry met Daddy ... The biggest danger to wildlife in Africa’ (December 13, 2004)

An article sharing details of the Duke’s relationship with Chelsy Davy and his meeting with her father for the first time.

The publishers claim that the information came from prior reports in the public domain, published the previous day by the Mail on Sunday, which ran an interview given by Davy’s uncle, Paul Davy.

In it, he claimed that the couple wanted to marry and revealed that the claimant would be meeting Davy’s father during the family holiday in Mozambique.

Antony Jones/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Harry with his then girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Daily Mirror: ‘Harry’s girl ‘to dump him’’(January 15, 2005)

A story that reveals details about Harry’s relationship with Chelsy Davy, including that she may dump him after the Nazi uniform incident and details that he had spent time in “close proximity” of an attractive brunette.

MGN claims the information came from prior reports in the public domain, and a confidential source.

They added that the speculation in this article in relation to Davy that “it can’t be long before she drops him” was trivial and therefore does not warrant a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Daily Mirror: ‘Chelsy is not happy’. . (January 15, 2005)

A story revealing details about his relationship, as well as alleging a “tongue-lashing down the phone” after Harry allegedly flirted with a brunette.

The publishers claim that the information that Davy had criticised him for his conduct was “obvious and trivial and not information in respect of which the Claimant had a reasonable expectation of privacy”.

Sunday Mirror: ‘You did what!’ (February 6, 2005)

A story that revealed details of the farm work the Duke had to do as a punishment imposed by his father, then the Prince of Wales, for dressing up as a Nazi to a party.

His lawyers claim this story is preceded by a “large number” of invoices surrounding various individuals around the Prince who were “no doubt targeted to see what they were saying in their voicemails”.

MGN argues the information came from prior reports as well as a confidential source.

On privacy, it is added that “any minimal privacy interest was outweighed by the public interest in this information about his work and the Royal family’s response to his wearing a Nazi uniform”.

Daily Mirror: ‘Who dares Windsors’ (March 4, 2005)

A Daily Mirror story about Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton being appointed as private secretary to Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

This article is not alleged to have been an actionable misuse of private information but is complained of only as marking an occasion of unlawful information gathering, which is denied by MGN.

The publishers claim the appointment of Lowther-Pinkerton was the subject of an official statement by Clarence House that was “widely reported” and released the day before the article.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP A story in The People revealing details of Harry’s relationship with Chelsy Davy and her plans to take a gap year to spend more time with him.

The People: ‘Chelsy’s gap EIIR’ (April 24, 2005)

A story in The People revealing details of Harry’s relationship with Chelsy Davy and her plans to take a gap year to spend more time with him.

MGN says the information came from a news agency and that he has no reasonable expectation of privacy for such “trivial” information.

The People: ‘Harry carry!’ (May 15, 2005)

A story including particular information of the claimant being let off marches at Sandhurst due to his knee injury. It said cadets at the academy were furious that the Prince had been “let off gruelling runs” after he said he hurt his knee.

MGN denies a payment of £150 (NZ$306) made for contribution to this article and says that “much of” the information came from a confidential source who “specialised in royal matters”.

They claim there had been “numerous” previous reports about his ongoing knee injury.

The People: ‘Chel shocked’ (April 9, 2006)

A story including details of his relationship with Chelsy Davy and her anger in a “string of phone calls”, after he visited a lap-dancing club.

The publishers said that the information came from two freelance journalists at a news agency and that Harry’s visit to the Spearmint Rhino strip club had been widely reported the previous day.

The People: ‘Davy stated’ (September 16, 2007)

An article that included details of the Duke’s relationship with Davy and three arguments the couple allegedly had before she moved to Leeds for university.

The publishers admit that the information that was complained about in the article was by nature private, but denied unlawful information gathering.

Sunday Mirror: ‘Hooray Harry’s dumped’ (November 11, 2007)

A Sunday Mirror story about the breakdown of Davy and Prince Harry’s relationship.

MGN says the information came from an exclusive in the first edition of the News of the World on the same day.

Daily Mirror: ‘Down in the dumped’ (November 12, 2007)

An article revealing details of a trial separation from Chelsy Davy.

According to the Mirror Group, the information came from prior reports in the public domain.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP There’s a Sunday mirror article detailing Prince Harry’s relationship with Chelsy Davy and her spending the night at Kensington Palace.

Sunday Mirror: ‘Er, OK if I drop you off here?’ (December 2, 2007)

An article detailing his relationship with Chelsy Davy and her spending the night at Kensington Palace.

The publishers claim he had no reasonable expectation of privacy in dropping Davy off in his car outside Kensington Palace at lunchtime, where observers could see them.

Daily Mirror: ‘Harry fear as mobile is swiped’ (July 26, 2008)

A Daily Mirror story about Harry’s mobile getting stolen in a nightclub in Lesotho, Southern Africa, while he was on a trip to work on charitable projects. It was written in the story that the Duke’s contacts and texts were password protected and not accessed.

MGN claims that the story was reported by Agence France-Presse in the morning on the previous day and was later picked up by The Telegraph website before being run in the Daily Mirror the next day.

The People: ‘Soldier Harry’s Taliban’ (September 28, 2008)

A story including information about Harry’s professional life, including being banned from going back to serve in Afghanistan.

The publisher argues that this military decision was not Prince Harry’s private information, adding that any minimal privacy interest was “outweighed by the public interest in whether a senior member of the Royal family, third in line to the British throne, should serve on the front line”.

John Stillwell/AP Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, at the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan in 2012.

Sunday Mirror: ‘He just loves boozing & army she is fed up & is heading home’ (January 25, 2009)

Details of the breakdown of the Duke’s relationship with Chelsy Davy due to his lifestyle and her view that he “loves the Army more than her”.

The publisher claims the information primarily came from two news agencies that were paid £950 in total and prior reports in the public domain.

Daily Mirror ‘3am: What a way to Harry on’ (March 26, 2009)

A story including details about his relationship with Astrid Harbord and the couple’s “secret dates”.

MGN says the details came from the Press Association and prior reports in other newspapers.

The People: ‘Harry’s date with Gladiators star’ (April 19, 2009)

In this article, details about the Duke’s relationship with Caroline Flack are shared after the pair left a party together in London.

The publisher says that the information came from a photography agency, who sold a shared exclusive to the Mail on Sunday and The People and added that the pictures appeared in both titles simultaneously.

The People ‘Chelsy’s new fella’ (April 26, 2009)

A story that details Harry’s relationship with Chelsy Davy and his attempts to win her back by “bombarding” her with calls.

The publisher argues that there had been previous reports in other publications of the Duke potentially trying to rekindle his romance with Davy, and her finding a new boyfriend.