Prince Harry says stories that suggested James Hewitt was his real father were designed to see him 'ousted from the royal family'

P﻿rince Harry has told London's High Court that stories in the tabloid press which tried to paint James Hewitt as his real father were “hurtful, mean and cruel”.

The Du﻿ke of Sussex said he was “left questioning the motives” of the stories, believing some wanted to see him “ousted from the royal family”.

He told the court it was only in 2014 that he discovered his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, had started a relationship with Major Hewitt after he was born.

At the time of the tabloid stories which peddled the rumours, he says, he wasn't aware of the timeline.﻿

In Prince Harry's 55-page witness statement outlining his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) he said he spent years agonising over the stories, which suggested King Charles III was not his biological father.

He highlighted an article published in The People in 2002 concerning a “plot to steal a sample of his DNA” to test his parentage.

Prince Harry said: “At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me.

“They were hurtful, mean and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories.

“Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the royal family?”

Prince Harry became the first senior royal to give testimony in court in 130 years on Tuesday morning UK time in his case against the Mirror Group.

AP James Hewitt (left) pictured in 1992 and Prince Harry (right) outside court.

The 38-year-old said he had “experienced hostility from the press” since he was born.﻿

MGN's lawyer Andrew Green KC said he had sympathy for the duke, but denied journalists' actions were “all unlawful”.

Prince Harry said stories he believed originated from phone hacking and other illegal methods not only caused security concerns, but damaged his relationships.

“I felt that I couldn't trust anybody, which was an awful feeling for me especially at such a young age,” he said.﻿

The duke was questioned for five hours on Tuesday and will next appear in court later today.﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.