Meghan could make up to $613,000 per post on Instagram if she relaunches herself on social media, experts say

T﻿he Duchess of Sussex could make up to A$600,000 (NZ$613,000) per post on Instagram if she chooses to relaunch herself on social media.

Meghan is widely tipped to be making a comeback online as part of her new post-royal life with Prince Harry.

And experts say she could make a fortune by branding herself as a super-influencer and partnering with carefully-selected brands.

Rumours that Meghan has been quietly working on a social media comeback have been rampant all year.

﻿In March, the duchess was granted preliminary approval to ﻿bring back the website she was forced to close down when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

The Tig could allow for the duchess to share her advice and suggestions on ﻿food, travel, fashion, the arts, design, conscious living and wellness.

It would also give Meghan the opportunity to enter into commercial and sponsorship deals via product placement and endorsements.

The Tig was named after Meghan's favourite red wine blend, the Sangiovese blend Tignanello, and created in 2014.

﻿It also had an Instagram account which was closed in January, 2018.

Meghan's now-defunct Instagram page had three million followers and featured a grid of travel snaps, photos of her dogs and time on set filming Suits in Toronto.

Her and Prince Harry's combined @sussexroyal Instagram account closed in 2020 when they stepped back from royal duties but it still has 9.4 million followers.

Late in 2022, a new account appeared on Instagram with the handle @Meghan.﻿

"I can see Meghan getting £200,000 to £300,000 (NZ$408,729 – NZ$613,093) per post easily," a broker at a leading creative partnerships agency told The Times.

"There's no set fee for this sort of thing, but brands have big budgets for people with the sort of reach she has."

While Alison Bringé, of the brand performance company Launchmetrics, said Meghan would be among the "best-paid mega-influencers, if not the highest-paid in the world".

"The kind of virality of the content that comes from Meghan Markle is different to any other," Bringé told the publication.

"When she wears a Stella McCartney dress, she generates A$3 million for the label, where Michelle Obama generates around A$300,000.

"A Victoria Beckham catwalk show generates something like A$8 million – but that's holding an entire fashion show, compared to a [single shot] of Meghan Markle.

"Meghan has an influence unlike any other".

While the mysterious Instagram account has yet to be linked to the Duchess of Sussex officially, there are clues it could be Meghan's.

It featured a previously unseen childhood photograph of the duchess but the profile picture was soon changed to a pink dahlia.

That flower has been adopted by members of Harry and Meghan's group of devoted followers, dubbed the 'Sussex Squad'.

Peter Dejong/AP The Duchess of Sussex has long been rumoured to be working on a social media comeback.

The emoji was embraced after Meghan revealed her mother Doria still calls her by her childhood nickname "flower".

The appearance of the handle – which now has close to 3000 followers but is following zero accounts – came after Meghan hinted about getting back on social media.

In late August, Meghan and Harry invited a journalist into their sprawling Montecito mansion for a lengthy interview with American magazine The Cut, ahead of their return to the UK As it happened, that visit ended up coinciding with the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

In her interview, Meghan boldly told the magazine: "﻿I'm getting back … on Instagram".

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.