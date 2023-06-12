Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge during building works in case he's evicted permanently

Prince Andrew is refusing to leave Royal Lodge during building works for fear he may be permanently evicted.

Prince Andrew is refusing to leave his Windsor mansion during building works for fear he may not be allowed to return.

The Daily Mail reports the Duke of York is standing firm in his refusal to vacate the property, despite requests from King Charles, who wants his brother to quit the lodge in line with his vision for a slimmed down monarchy.

It comes after the new monarch made a cut to the duke’s annual allowance of £249,000 (NZ$500,146) earlier in 2023, effectively pricing him out of the running costs of the 30-room home.

Andrew, who relies on the allowance since forced to quit royal duties over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, moved into the Grade-II listed house in Windsor Great Park after the death of the Queen Mother in 2002, taking on a 75-year lease.

He currently shares the £30 million (NZ$61.5m) mansion with his ex-wife Sarah, the Duchess of York.

The King reportedly wants to repurpose the property, but Andrew has ploughed millions of dollars into its renovation and doesn’t want to move.

The Mail understands the necessary building works are scheduled for later this year and will include roof repairs being paid for out of Prince Andrew’s pocket.

Sources said Andrew had been offered Prince Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage, as temporary accommodation, but Andrew feared he could be evicted from Royal Lodge permanently if he agreed to the arrangement.

“It's become farcical,” the sources said.

“Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this [northern] summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave.”

A source added that King Charles wanted his brother out so the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers, but Andrew wasn’t playing ball.

“He is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease and he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home,” the source said.

“He feels very strongly, perhaps with some justification, that they are moving the goalposts suddenly and it is hugely unfair.

“No-one knows how it will be resolved, but Andrew is insistent. It was clearly convenient for Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore as they were paying for a property they don't really use, but Royal Lodge is Andrew's home.”

Harry and Meghan’s lease on Frogmore Cottage will reportedly expire in July.

It has been speculated that if Andrew downsizes to Frogmore Cottage, his former mansion could be used by Prince William’s family, who at present live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home in Windsor.

However, Royal Lodge could also be rented out commercially.