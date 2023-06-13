Royal expert claims royals found Prince Harry coronation gaffe 'hilarious'

Prince Harry's face is obscured by a feather at the coronation of King Charles.

The King's coronation was over a month ago yet it seems some royal watchers, and reportedly some royals themselves, are still hung up on one particular snub.

Following the release of a cathartic yet scathing memorial from Prince Harry earlier this year, the question on everyone's lips was whether the exiled prince would be invited or even show up to his father's coronation.

Of course, Harry did attend – from three rows behind the rest of his family. Whilst this was a visual manifestation of the emotional and physical rift between Harry and the rest of his family, it was Princess Anne's enormous hat blocking his view that became much-needed comedic relief in what was an icy reunion.

According to royal expert Roya Nikkhah, the royals themselves saw the hilarity of that moment, too.

In a piece written for The Times, Nikkhah reported that a source has relayed that the plumage position on Princess Anne's hat sparked "much hilarity among the family about where the plume ended up and what it ended up obscuring".

Nikkhah went on to quote the source as saying that although the Sussexes had embarked on forays with tell-all memoirs and Netflix specials, there is unlikely to be any harsher "punishment" than a demotion in seating for the "occasional state occasion".

The Times also quoted a royal insider﻿, who said Charles – despite reportedly accepting his son's decisions – "brings up Harry every time I see him".

"I don't think we've moved past sad and bewildered, but there's a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going," the source said.

Richard Pohle Prince Harry speaks with Princess Anne at the King’s coronation.

This comes as news breaks that Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm Prince Harry's attendance at King Charles III's historic Trooping the Colour parade next week.

Similarly, it also remains unclear if the Duke of Sussex was even invited to the King's Birthday celebrations in the UK on June 17 despite the Prince having spent the last few days in London amid his court case against Mirror Group Newspaper.

MailOnline columnist Richard Eden claimed that the Sussexes were not extended an invite saying: "I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not, however, been invited to the King's Birthday Parade next weekend."

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission