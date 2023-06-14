Sarah Ferguson makes surprise admission about Harry and Meghan during Australian TV interview

Sarah Ferguson has offered up some support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview on Australian TV.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife said on morning show Sunrise it was “brave” of the royal couple to leave the UK and forge a new life for themselves in the US, news.com reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in January 2020. Tensions rose following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare at the end of 2022 and the couple’s Netflix documentary series.

Responding to a question on Wednesday about them leaving the royals, Fergie, as she is known, said “anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe… That’s very brave.”

“I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is,” she added.

It’s been reported that Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the King’s Trooping the Colour in London this weekend.

Last week Harry was in court testifying in a phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Elsewhere in the interview, which was to promote Ferguson’s new book A Most Intriguing Lady, she opened up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

“The last thing the Queen said to me was, ‘Sarah, just remember to be yourself’,” Ferguson said.

Getty/AP Unlikely allies?

She added that the late monarch’s corgis, who she and Prince Andrew have taken care of since the Queen’s death in September 2022, now follow her around everywhere.

“I used to watch the Queen when she used to break up a little biscuit in her hands – because she had little hands – and she used to feed the corgis little biscuits after meal times, and now they sort of sit down and play the game with me.

“I notice when they do it with me they are very gentle. I always think of her, every single day, when I do that.”