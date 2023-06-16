Harry and Meghan reportedly not invited to King Charles' Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Trooping the Colour in 2018.

In something of a royal snub, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been invited to King Charles’ Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

The event, which takes place this Saturday in London, will mark the first time in decades that the Trooping the Colour has occurred with a king on the throne.

The couple, who now live in California since stepping back as working royals, attended the event last year, but did not gather with the rest of the Royal Family for the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

According to People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited this year. Buckingham Palace and the Sussex’s office refused to comment to the US publication.

In a column for the Daily Mail, royal historian Richard Eden wrote that he had “heard” the couple were not invited.

Just last week, Prince Harry was in London where he appeared in court in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers. However, it was reported he did not have time to see his father.

The Prince’s relationship with his father and brother remains frosty thanks to revelations made about the Royal Family in his memoir Spare and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary.

The Trooping the Colour parade will feature hundreds of members of the British Armed Forces of which Prince Harry is a decorated veteran thanks to his time spent in Afghanistan. There will also be a flypast by the British airforce.

For the last 70 years under Queen Elizabeth the Trooping the Colour was known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

Saturday’s event will be the first King’s Birthday Parade since 1951 when King Charles’ grandfather George VI was on the throne.