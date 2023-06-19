Is King Charles reaching out to Prince Harry with his Father's Day post?

King Charles may be extending an olive branch to estranged son Prince Harry with a celebratory Father’s Day message.

A post shared to the Royal Family’s social media accounts on Sunday, Father’s Day in the UK, included photos of King Charles with Prince Philip, Queen Camilla with her father Bruce Shand, and the King with his sons.

The latter photo was taken on Balmoral Estate in 1997, when Prince William was 14 and the Duke of Sussex was 12.

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today,” the post read.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were absent during the King’s first Trooping the Colour parade on Sunday NZT, while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were in attendance.

In May, Prince Harry had only spent 28 hours and 42 minutes in London to celebrate his father’s coronation.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The royal couple have been embroiled in a number of scandals this year, the most recent being their scrapped Spotify deal and subsequent labelling as “f...ing grifters” by the one of the streaming giant’s executives.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the happier time between the family captured in the 1997 photo is meant to “evoke bittersweet memories”.

“King Charles is surely sending a sensitive message to his wayward son about what really matters and where his real loyalties should lie,' Mr Fitzwilliams said of the post.

“He is also reminding William on this very special day of how very different things once were between him and Harry. They too, once shared precious family moments! Could they again?”

A photo of Prince William with his three children – George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 – was also released on Sunday.

The family were pictured with wide grins as they sat together on a bench inscribed with the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday – April 21 2016.