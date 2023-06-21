Royal Ascot kicks off with joint welcome from Charles and Camilla and tribute to late Queen Elizabeth

K﻿ing Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Ascot Racecourse on Tuesday (local time) to kick off the first Royal Ascot of the monarch's reign.

Ahead of the first royal procession of the Carolean era, Their Majesties released a joint welcome statement paying tribute to the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth.﻿

"The Royal Meeting always played a central role in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest," they said in a hand-signed statement.

Royal Ascot shared a video on social media, showcasing a range of special moments of Queen Elizabeth over the years, including one very happy monarch cheering on her winning horse from the stands.

A photographic exhibition is also taking place this year in the grandstand, to celebrate the late Queen's close association with the "five days of highly competitive racing", including images from some of her 24 winners over the decades.

Alastair Grant/AP K﻿ing Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Ascot Racecourse to kick off the first Royal Ascot of the monarch's reign.

"We are sure that this exhibition will prompt many happy memories," the couple noted.

King Charles, who is keen on championing sustainability initiatives, also proudly mentioned the Village Enclosure will be "net carbon zero this year".

The King and Queen were cheered as they arrived into the royal enclosure and were joined in the procession by the King's sister Princess Anne and the Queen's sister Annabel Elliot in the following carriage.

Princess Beatrice, Mike and Zara Tindall were also on hand in the royal enclosure for the first day of the racing meet.﻿

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne – and an Olympic equestrian in her own right – shared a sweet moment with her uncle on his big day.

The mum-of-three was seen wearing a floral print shirt dress as she excitedly spoke to King Charles with one hand tenderly on his shoulder.

Zara's brother Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, was also at the racecourse with his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.﻿

Notably absent from day one of racing were Prince William and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales – both undertaking solo royal engagements during the day.

Alastair Grant/AP Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne and an Olympic equestrian in her own right, shared a sweet moment with her uncle on his big day.

While the King is not believed to be as big a fan of horse racing as other members of his family, it's a passion his wife Camilla shared with his late mother.

"The King understands the bigger picture," the royal family's racing manager, John Warren, told BBC.

"He is more than interested in racing. It is something he'd heard in osmosis all his life"

﻿In Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, so far the hot favourite is Australian sprinter Artorius, who returns again this year after finishing third in 2022.

Alastair Grant/AP Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall were also on hand in the royal enclosure for the first day of the racing meet.﻿

For the ﻿King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday, Aussie filly Coolangatta was being tipped as the one to watch but came in 13th in the end.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.