Prince Harry is ‘very pleased’ with his court performance, says Elton John’s husband

The Duke of Sussex was “very pleased” with the evidence he gave in the witness box in his phone hacking court case against the Mirror’s publishers, Sir Elton John’s husband has said.

David Furnish said that Prince Harry, who is a friend of the couple, was “doing really well” after his gruelling eight hours of cross-examination at the High Court earlier this month.

“We are in fairly regular contact,” Furnish told Beth Rigby of Sky News. “He was very pleased with the way things went in court. And he’s doing really well.”

His comments came after the Duke revealed in court that he was introduced to David Sherborne KC, his lawyer and a privacy and defamation specialist, by Sir Elton and his husband during a holiday in France that he and the Duchess had enjoyed with the couple.

Furnish said: “I mean, he’s taken a lot of flak in the media, and you have to remember he’s taking on the media.

“So what actually happens in the courtroom and what you read about in the newspaper are often two very, very different things.”

The Duke became the first member of the Royal family to give evidence in court for 130 years in his case against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

He took to the witness stand over two days, spending the majority of his time facing questioning from Andrew Green KC, a lawyer described as a “beast” who “eviscerates” witnesses.

Furnish also revealed that his husband was preparing to bring on four special guests during his headline show at Glastonbury this weekend.

The Rocket Man superstar will take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night for what has been billed as his final UK concert.

Discussing Sir Elton’s plans for surprises at the show, Furnish said: “Four collaborators of his choosing. People, he just thought, ‘I’d really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury’. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sir Elton John, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John and David Furnish in 2017 arriving at a football game.

Asked who they might be, Furnish said: “Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy. This one is very special. It is not just another day in the office.

“It’s a different set list – it’s a huge outdoor live festival. He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name, sorry.

“So, he’s done a lot of changes. A lot on his plate, so I think he’s anxious. Yeah, but I think good, anxious, healthy anxious.”

The revelation came amid rumours that Britney Spears might take to the Glastonbury stage as one of Sir Elton’s guests, in what would mark her first live performance since her conservatorship ended in 2021.

The pop star last performed in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2017 and last year wrote on Instagram that she would “probably never perform again”, despite enjoying a career resurgence with Hold Me Closer, her duet with Sir Elton.

He will close the festival on Sunday following headline shows from Arctic Monkeys on Friday and Guns N’ Roses on Saturday.