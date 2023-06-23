Prince George look around Eton College with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince and Princess of Wales were understood to be considering boarding options as the children got older.

Prince George and his family have been seen looking around Eton College ahead of a potential move to the school, it has emerged.

The nine-year-old Prince is currently attending Lambrook prep school in Berkshire, which is a short drive from the family home in Windsor.

It is thought likely that the future King will eventually transfer to Eton, the school that was attended by his father, the Prince of Wales.

However, Kensington Palace made no comment after the young Royal was spotted paying a visit to the school on Wednesday with his parents, who appeared to be chatting to staff.

The family were understood to be considering boarding options as the children got older. With highly competitive secondary schools such as Eton, it is considered common practice for parents and potential students to tour them years in advance of a pupil’s attendance.

The Prince and Princess’s decision last year to relocate from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate, was made in part to be closer to Berkshire prep schools, which have much larger grounds and better on-site sports facilities than those in central London.

Pool/Getty Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis currently attend Lambrook, in Berkshire.

However, it also places them in an ideal location for Eton – just a short walk over the river – which would allow them to maintain close family ties as their children grow older.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have have attended Lambrook together since the family relocated to Windsor last summer. The siblings attend the private co-educational school as day pupils, although it does offer “flexi-boarding”.

The move shunned a royal tradition of early boarding school, with Prince George becoming the first future King in recent generations not to be boarding at nine years old.

His father attended Ludgrove, and his grandfather, King Charles, was at Cheam, both boarding there and at their later schools of Eton and Gordonstoun respectively.

Getty Images Prince George could follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College.

Prince William is known to have made regular visits to his grandmother, Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle when he was at Eton.

He enrolled at Eton in 1995, becoming the first senior member of the Royal family to go there, and was later joined by his younger brother, the Duke of Sussex.

Eton educates pupils from the ages of 13 to 18, and Prince George will be 10 on July 22. The school, which costs £46,296 (NZ$96,000) for the 2022-2023 year, has educated 20 of Britain’s 55 prime ministers.

Alumni include Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Ian Fleming and George Orwell, as well as the actors Hugh Laurie, Dominic West and Eddie Redmayne.