Sarah, Duchess of York diagnosed with breast cancer

It is not yet known if the Duchess of York will need further treatment.

Sarah, Duchess of York, 63, has undergone surgery for breast cancer after she was diagnosed following a routine mammogram screening, her spokesman said on Sunday.

After spending several days in hospital, she was discharged and is recovering at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home she shares with her former husband, Prince Andrew.

It is not yet known whether she will require further treatment.

“Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening,” her spokesman said.

READ MORE:

* The unlikely guests Prince Harry wanted on his podcast

* Prince George look around Eton College with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton

* Emotional King Charles on verge of tears after first Royal Ascot winner – and knocks over trophy



“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.”

The spokesman added the duchess wanted to express her gratitude to the medical staff who had supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” he said.

The day before she was admitted to hospital, the duchess discussed her diagnosis on her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, which will be released this week.