Prince Harry plans to head to Africa for next Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to Nyanga, South Africa.

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a trip to Africa without Meghan Markle for an upcoming documentary project.

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex is planning a new documentary, despite recent rumours questioning the future of the royal couple’s $100 million Netflix deal.

Details of the trip, or what the documentary will be about, are not yet known, and the current writers’ strike is stopping the prince from moving forward with plans.

A Netflix insider told Page Six the documentary was one of many ideas that had been put forward, and a source said the prince felt at home in Africa.

In his recent memoir Spare, Prince Harry wrote about taking his now-wife Meghan Markle camping in Africa when they first started dating.

His mother, Princess Diana, also had a strong connection with the continent and campaigned against landmines in Africa shortly before her death in 1997.

In 2019, Harry, who is president of conservation group African Parks, also walked a minefield in Angola.

Since signing the Netflix deal in 2020, the royal couple’s six-part docu-series has been the only project to air.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games documentary has been delayed multiple times but is expected to premier in August.

Despite the collapse of the couple’s Spotify deal, a Netflix spokesperson recently confirmed the pair’s Netflix deal remains safe.