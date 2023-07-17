Harry and Meghan's next move following Emmys snub

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focusing on new projects for Netflix after missing out on a 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nomination.

﻿These projects from Prince Harry and Meghan could be more "personal" in nature, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, which is what people "will be interested" in.

"They are having a run of bad luck in their working life," Seward told The Mirror.

"But ironically, as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested."

It is understood the royal couple were hopeful of an Emmys nod for their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which was released in 2022.

The six-part series, directed by Liz Garbus, was a big hit for Netflix when it premiered in December.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focusing on new projects for Netflix after missing out on a 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nomination.

More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Throughout the six episodes, the couple revealed new details about how they met and Harry's proposal at Nottingham Cottage, and discussed the rift that developed between the couple and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The series did receive a Hollywood Critics Association Awards nomination for best nonfiction series, with the awards being handed out in January 2024.

The couple has reportedly been told by Netflix executives that their deal with the streaming giant will continue and they will get the rest of their reported £81 million ($154 million).

"There's no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way," the source told The Sun.

Netflix ﻿These projects from Prince Harry and Meghan could be more "personal" in nature, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, which is what people "will be interested" in.

"Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward.

"But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal's continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude."

Spotify ended their collaboration with the Sussexes earlier this year, releasing a joint statement which read: "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

This followed just one production from the couple for the audio streaming giant – Archetypes, a podcast series hosted by Meghan.﻿

Paul Burrell, butler to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, speculated Spotify wanted royal content from the couple because "that is what they are known for.

In an interview with Slingo Burrell said Prince Harry and Meghan needed to deliver on what the public wanted or risk ﻿becoming irrelevant in the United States.

"How long will it be before Netflix realises, 'Well, this couple haven't really got much to say'?" he said.

Archewell Productions was established by Harry and Meghan as an independent organisation through which they run their commercial and charity ventures.﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.