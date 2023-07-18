How Kate made Wimbledon a Hollywood hot ticket

Not since the Oscars has a single venue been sprinkled with so much stardust.

From an ageless Brad Pitt, munching on crisps with director Guy Ritchie, to James Bond star Daniel Craig and his actress wife Rachel Weisz making a rare public appearance together in the Royal Box, Sunday’s men’s singles final brought an unprecedented amount of Hollywood glamour to SW19.

Aside from the Royals, Sir Cliff Richard was once the most famous face in the Wimbledon crowd. But as the 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbian veteran Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller, it seemed to not only herald the dawn of a new era for tennis – but for the sport’s celebrity spectatorship too.

Spotted enjoying every explosive shot on Centre Court were well known faces from stage and screen, representing a true cross section of the showbiz world.

As a close friend of the seven-time Wimbledon champion, Australian X-Men actor Hugh Jackman watched the action from Djokovic’s box alongside his wife Jelena.

Julian Finney/Getty Images The Waleses, surrounded by various famous faces.

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield was sitting next to the singer Ariana Grande and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey (he and Grande worked on Wicked together), behind Thor actor Tom Hiddleston and his actress fiancé Zawe Ashton.

Elsewhere in the stands were the rapper Stormzy and incoming Doctor Who and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who sat next to Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame and Lewis Capaldi.

With the exception, perhaps, of Formula 1, it is difficult to remember a sporting event that has managed to attract quite so many A-listers.

And at the centre of it all was avid tennis fan the Princess of Wales, clearly in heaven, seven years into her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Julian Finney/Getty Images Brad Pitt watches the men’s singles final.

Joined by her husband Prince William, 41, and children Prince George, who turns 10 on Saturday, and Princess Charlotte, eight (at five, Prince Louis was deemed too young to attend), Kate, 41, was once again leading the style stakes in a £750 green short sleeved Roland Mouret “Cady” midi dress, which she teamed with Victoria Beckham black sunglasses.

Cheered by the crowd as she stepped on to the hallowed grass to present the trophies, the mother of three has become as synonymous with the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament as strawberries and cream.

Not just a tennis fan but an accomplished player – her rallies with the likes of US Open winner Emma Raducanu and eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, with whom she recorded behind the scenes video celebrating the tournament’s ball boys and girls, have set her apart as a new royal champion of the game first played in 19th century England.

Like her predecessor the Duchess of Kent, who along with her husband the Duke of Kent, handed out the trophies at Wimbledon from 1969 to 2001, famously comforting a tearful Jana Novotna when she lost to Steffi Graff in 1993, the Princess has put tennis firmly on the royal map.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

She even twice accompanied her sister in law, the Duchess of Sussex, to Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019, when they cheered on Meghan’s friend Serena Williams alongside Kate’s sister, Pippa Matthews. (Federer and his wife Mirka were guests at Pippa and her husband James’s wedding in 2017 and Kate’s parents Carole and Michael have both been to Wimbledon and the cinch championships at Queen’s on numerous occasions).

The princess’s enthusiastic involvement appears to have helped to spark a renaissance for a sport which some had dubbed “boring” because of the dominance of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal. With the exception of Andy Murray’s historic wins in 2013 and 2016, Alcaraz’s victory on Sunday marks the first time a new name has been engraved on the silver gilt, 18in high trophy since Australian Lleyton Hewitt beat Argentinian David Nalbandian in 2002.

According to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the number of women taking up tennis has gone up by 34 per cent in the past year amid the rise of Raducanu and fellow Brit Katie Boulter.

Overall, the LTA has witnessed a 43 per cent increase in adults playing tennis, taking the total to 4.7 million. There has also been a significant increase in children playing annually to 3.6 million and participation among 16 to 34-year-olds going up by 48 per cent year on year.

There has also been an astonishing ballooning in how much cash the winners of the championship could net in terms of lucrative fashion and sponsorship deals. Alcaraz is expected to make upwards of £30 million by the end of this year.

The increase in money shows no sign of slowing down, nor has the celebrity demand for tickets – not just for Wimbledon but also Queen’s, which in recent years has attracted the likes of David Beckham, Jonathan Ross, actor Eddie Redmayne and comedian Michael McIntyre.

With key sponsors including Rolex, Evian and Ralph Lauren, Wimbledon has always proved a huge draw for luminaries associated with the brands, and the fact they’re sitting down for an extended period offers unparalleled celeb-spotting opportunities for the rest of us.

But in recent years, the rules have been changing. Now even the biggest names appear to prefer nestling alongside the mere mortals, not in the Royal Box, where invitations are issued through the office of the chairman of the AELTC, Ian Hewitt.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Actor Daniel Kaluuya in the Royal Box.

We appeared to reached peak punter last year, when a suited and booted Tom Cruise was seated among members of the general public to watch Djokovic see off Australia’s surprise finalist Nick Kyrgios – with actress Kate Winslet, legendary golfer Gary Player and the actor Jason Statham and his model wife Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joining him in the stands. It came after Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z took non Royal Box seats to watch Serena Williams storm her way to victory in the Wimbledon ladies 2016 final.

That same year saw actor Bradley Cooper watch Murray secure his second Wimbledon title against Milos Raonic from the Royal Box – having formed a bromance with fellow actor Gerald Butler three years earlier to see the Scot become the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years.

Murray was also in the crowd to watch Alcaraz beat Djokovic – eschewing a Royal Box seat to immerse himself in the true fans’ experience. One of around 350 honorary members of the AELTC as a past singles champion, Murray is among an elite group of eminent tennis players to have all-round access to the club, where overall membership is limited to 500.

With invitations to Wimbledon coming via the AELTC chairman, “official partners”, members, debenture ticket holders and the players themselves – as well as the odd private requests – often the organisers have no idea how many famous faces will appear until the day itself.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Thor actor, Tom Hiddleston is seen in the crowd during the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon.

As one insider explained: “Sometimes it just happens by accident. Naturally finals weekend tends to draw a high profile crowd, but it often depends what the celebrities’ own schedule is and who has invited them. With the Royal Box, a list of guests is published every morning but with the official partners, you do just have people popping up at the last minute.

“Then there are the player invites, which are hard to predict. This year Hugh Jackman was Novak Djokovic’s personal guest, as when Serena Williams invited Beyonce and Jay Z.”

What is certain after Sunday’s starry spectacular, however, is when it comes to royally showcasing the best tennis in the world, Wimbledon takes the crown.