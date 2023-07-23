Harry and Meghan seem to want power without responsibility

Camilla Tominey is the Associate Editor of The Daily Telegraph.

OPINION: Asking to fly home to the States on Air Force One would appear to embody the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attitude to power: all the trappings, with none of the responsibility.

Harry and Meghan reportedly requested the lift back from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last September with Joe Biden and his wife Jill – only to be swiftly rebuffed.

British officials are understood to have conveyed to National Security Council staff in a “working level conversation” that they thought the idea would land badly with the palace.

Sources close to the couple have not denied the claim. It may have been with the intention of keeping their carbon emissions down (they take a lot of private jets for a pair of eco-warriors, after all).

Or perhaps it was to save a bit of money ahead of Spotify agreeing to “part ways” with the Duchess after just 12 episodes of her Archetypes podcast.

But the reported request raises the spectre of them wanting to be photographed climbing the steps of the famous Boeing 747, to wave alongside the President and First Lady of the United States.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duchess is thought to entertain political ambitions, but what the pair appear to forget is that you actually have to have done something.

For make no mistake – the Sussexes do seem to see themselves as at that level.

What with Harry’s demand that he has armed Metropolitan Police bodyguards when he visits the UK, despite no longer being a member of the Firm, and Meghan’s desire to emulate Michelle Obama with the Oprah Winfrey interview and Netflix series.

Archewell Productions is thought to have been based on the Obama’s Higher Ground production company, which makes acclaimed, award winning films for Netflix.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, set up by the billionaire Microsoft boss and his then wife, was said to be another inspiration.

The Duchess is thought to entertain political ambitions, but what the pair appear to have forgotten is that, in order to gain a reputation as a leading statesperson or philanthropist, you actually have to have done something.

Instead, what we’ve had from the Duke and Duchess since Megxit has been all talk and no action.

That’s why the idea of them travelling on Air Force One seems such a flight of fancy.