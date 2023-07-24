Europe's best-dressed king - and what King Charles and Prince William are doing wrong

There’s a reason why Anna Wintour loves going to Wimbledon. Sure, the tennis is fun and the strawberries are fresh, but the style, oh the style.

Amidst a genteel riot of seersucker, linen and cotton, last weekend it was King Felipe VI of Spain who stole the show – and surely the Vogue editor’s acetate-clad eye – when he attended the men’s final to watch his countryman Carlos Alcaraz storm Centre Court, trouncing Novak Djokovic in five sets.

The Iberian monarch wore a classic look of immaculately tailored periwinkle blazer, teamed with a windowpane check cutaway-collar shirt, a perfectly-knotted four-in-hand navy-blue spotted tie and a pair of slim charcoal trousers.

The outfit was understated yet poised, razor-edged and entirely free of flounce, making it an ideal interpretation of the (somewhat oblique) royal box dress code: “smart, suits/jacket and tie etc.”

Felipe’s look went viral on social media after journalist Derek Guy posted a Twitter thread identifying three key reasons for its success. “1. [The] collar hugs the neck, 2. [There’s] no pulling anywhere, things hang cleanly. 3. [The] lapels end halfway to the collar bone (nice proportion).”

Julian Finney/Getty Images The Iberian monarch favours immaculately tailored suits in a tight edit of colours.

Indeed, King Felipe’s garments came together to conjure the kind of effect that is only achievable when one’s clothes are properly, truly tailored.

The contours of the jacket seemed to float just above the confines of the King’s body, lightly coating his frame like chocolate caliente on a teaspoon. Felipe had been having his suits made for him by tailor Jaime Gallo until he died in 2015.

Gallo started working with the then prince when he was just 11-years-old.

Like Alcaraz on the grass of Centre Court, King Felipe faced some stiff competition in the stands on Sunday. Consider Brad Pitt who commanded the crowds with his 1970s porn-star aviators, knitted teal polo and wrists dense with mangles; or Jonathan Bailey in his ton-sur-ton Caramac-coloured Ralph Lauren suit, shirt and tie.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Prince William looked disappointingly pedestrian compared to the Spanish king.

One sartorial pretender who Felipe needn’t have paid any mind to, however, was Prince William, who despite cutting a relative dash at Sunday’s game, looked disappointingly pedestrian compared to his distant cousin.

Yes, the pale hue of Williams’ jacket was flattering, but look closer, and you’ll see that the garment was cut a touch too short in both the body and sleeves.

What’s more, the fabric pulling around the top of his biceps revealed that the Prince of Wales had either been doing a lot of press-ups since he first had the jacket tailored or (shudders) he bought it off-the-peg.

Here, to help prevent William, King Charles and other male members of the British Royal family from being further upstaged by their blue-blooded European relative, are five key style rules that they should follow moving forward. Deuce!

1. Embrace the jaw-enhancing power of a beard

It’s a sad fact that as men get older the flesh around the lower half of the face tends to sag. Our skin becomes bereft of the elasticity of youth, resulting in both loosened jowls and the face looking longer and thinner.

The solution, as King Felipe well knows, is to embrace the soft power of some properly placed facial hair.

Prince William is not currently in desperate need – given his relative youth – and Prince Harry’s already firmly on the flattering facial hair train, but King Charles III might benefit from some of his own Spanish whiskers to lend his septuagenarian face a little extra scaffolding.

2. With tailoring, one fabric does not fit all

One of the constant threads that runs through King Felipe’s sartorial history is the fact that whenever he wears a tailored garment it is cut from a fabric suitable to the setting.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images King Felipe’s salt and pepper beard provides flattering scaffolding around the jaw.

Take the grey pinstripe flannel two-piece he donned for an awards ceremony at the Reina Sofia gallery in 2015.

Smart but not too smart, the look spoke of his seniority, but also his ease in the setting. The weight was also appropriate for the warm climate of Madrid, it’s no wonder he owns several variations on this style.

This week alone, since his big Wimbledon moment, Felipe has worn a black silk tuxedo for an awards ceremony in Madrid and a mid-grey wool-silk suit for a reception at the Zarzuela Palace.

King Charles, on the other hand, has evolved from being incredibly sartorially literate to rarely being seen in anything other than two modes – tweed and flannel – with not much in between.

Whilst William rarely wears anything other than navy-blue super 120s wool, cut into boxy single-breasted two pieces. There are so many other options! There are so many royal settings! Go loco!

3. Pick a palette

Grey, dove, charcoal, black, navy, cocoa and white. Bar the occasional flashes of scarlet, yellow and sky-blue, the former seven hues are the only ones you’ll ever see in King Felipe’s sartorial arsenal.

This dogged dedication to tonal simplicity pays dividends for the Spanish king, not least because it ensures we focus on the cut of his garments and, in turn, the quality of his frame – the strength of his shoulder and the swoop of his waist.

There are no distractions, save that rakish grin and flattering rash of stubble.

The British royals, on the other hand, love a spot of rogue colour. A witty tie here, a wayward pink sock there. Which is fine, but to achieve true royal-style dominance, consistency and restraint are key.

Pool/Getty Images King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain during an audience at Clarence House.

4. Mind the length of your jacket

The success of King Felipe’s Wimbledon outfit lies as much in the way it fits his frame as it does the length of his jacket.

If your blazer is cut too long it’ll start to look like a coat, which is just weird (King Charles has been guilty of this in the past), cut too short, and your bum will hang out and, as a consequence, you will look more barrel-shaped than you actually are (hi William).

Make like King Felipe’s tailor and aim for the base of the jacket to kiss the crease between the top of the thigh and the bum. A subtle nip at the waist will go a long way, too.

5. A good cut is eternal, but silhouette is fluid

Throughout his life, King Charles III has stuck determinedly to a single silhouette, defined by the rectangular cuts of his preferred double-breasted jackets.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images King Felipe’s wardrobe includes a vast array of tailoring fabrics, all suited to the occasion.

Although the look has undoubtedly become his own over time, the truth is that his silhouette might have benefited from an update as the years advanced.

The shoulder could do with being a touch broader, the skirt of his jacket a soupçon more forgiving – less Gieves & Hawkes, more Anderson & Sheppard.

King Felipe, on the other hand, has adapted his silhouette as he’s grown older, the waist of his jacket has become gradually less corseting, the shoulder has remained strong and the length of his jacket has become imperceptibly shorter in line with contemporary tailoring mores.

A proper cut is non-negotiable, but with your silhouette you can afford to be more flexible as the years go by.