King Charles jokes pie dedicated to him 'looks like something out of Wallace and Gromit'

King Charles III quipped that the rudimentary pie modelled after him “looks like something out of Wallace and Gromit”.

King Charles met his likeness in pie form when he toured the Sandringham Flower Show with the Queen – who gave the pastry portrait the thumbs up.

The Queen said the unique pastry “looks just like my husband” after she came across the baked goods display while touring the annual event on its 140th anniversary.

She ushered the King over to assess the pie, telling him innocently that “there’s a very nice pastry” on display.

He laughed and quipped that the rudimentary pie modelled after him “looks like something out of Wallace and Gromit”.

The pastry was entered into the show’s competition category of “a dainty dish to set before a King”, but had not been placed.

Featuring a long face shape with large ears, a bulbous nose and an open mouth with teeth included, the pie might indeed resemble the cartoon character were it not for the royal giveaway of a decorative crown.

The King, however, saw the funny side to the occasion, telling his wife: “It’s an artwork, I think.”

The annual flower show, held on the grounds of the monarch’s private Norfolk estate, showcases the horticultural skills of leading designers, as well as the locals, and attracts around 20,000 visitors each year.

The event is a tradition set by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who attended for 60 years. The King and Queen have attended annually since 2005.

They arrived at the show in a horse-drawn carriage that had belonged to Queen Victoria and was regularly used by the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother when they frequented the show.

Upon arrival, Camilla was given a posy by a 10-year-old boy, while the King helped a musician pick up part of a euphonium that he had dropped.

Musician Paul Hicks thanked the monarch and said afterwards that he had reassured him, saying: “I know how you feel. I think you’ll warm up soon.”

Indeed, while presenting the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother challenge cups later in the day, he knocked over one of the lids, joking that “it always happens to me”.

The show now judges a range of exhibits, from flowers and vegetables to cakes and other baked treats. Visitors can also enjoy other attractions, including motorcycle and falconry displays, as well as stalls highlighting local charities and organisations.

The profits from each show are then donated to local charities. To date, the Sandringham Flower Show Committee has given around £825,000 (NZ$1.7 million) to good causes.

Inside the first tent, the royal couple were given roses by the specialist company Peter Beales before touring a floral exhibition by Flowers From The Farm, which supplied the floral arrangements for the Coronation in May.

The Queen swapped out her husband’s buttonhole and told him: “We used those on the flower displays in the Abbey, do you remember?”

WPA Pool/Getty Images The event is a tradition set by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who attended for 60 years. The King and Queen have attended annually since 2005.

Meanwhile, in the tent showcasing the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI), which the late Queen supported as president, the couple were given some homemade sweet treats like slices of cake.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI, expressed her hope that Camilla will follow in the late Queen’s footsteps and become president.

She said: “We’re hoping to have a royal president, we’re very hopeful – that would be a great day.”

The couple greeted the crowds of well-wishers before walking through a Guard of Honour formed of the King’s Lynn Air Cadets and stepping into their carriage to depart.

The Sandringham Flower Show signals the King and Queen’s last joint engagement before departing for their summer break, of which the pair are expected to spend most of their time in Scotland as the late Queen did.

After their departure, David Reeve, the show’s chairman, said: “It’s always such an honour and as we walked around everyone was in high spirits.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of hands they shake, people are so happy to see them. It’s hard to get away.

“The King knows more about plants than many people here. Every show I learn something different from him. He’s knowledgeable on so many subjects, but especially this.”