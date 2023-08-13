Prince Harry missing Meghan as he competes in charity polo match in Singapore

He may be on a tour of glamorous locations playing sport with one of his best buddies, but there was no denying it – the Duke of Sussex is missing the Duchess and his kids.

Still, duty calls, and Prince Harry is nothing if not enthusiastic about raising the profile of the Sentebale charity he founded to help young people in southern Africa.

Which is why he threw himself heart, soul and court jester into a polo match in Singapore on behalf of the charity – whatever his personal feelings about leaving his wife and children behind.

Speaking for him, the Duke of Sussex’s friend Nacho Figueras, the professional Argentinian player dubbed “the David Beckham of polo”, said: “We miss our wives very much. This was a very short trip, although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here.”

Commentators noted that Meghan was absent from the trip, with Harry flying solo for this pet project, one of his first high-profile international trips since his father’s coronation as King in May – which he also attended alone.

Perhaps Figueras’s comments were the Duke’s riposte to some of the snide remarks from the sidelines.

Despite missing Meghan, Archie and Lilibet – who stayed behind at their home in Montecito – Harry is still managing to have fun, and even pretended to steal the match trophy during the presentation ceremony.

The match had ended honours even at the Singapore Polo Club, but the Duke couldn’t help upping the ante and he ran off with it during the presentation.

“He’s very committed. That’s what he is. It’s in his DNA and that’s why I like him so much,” said Figueras. “Being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing.”

The two have had a sporting rivalry for several years and Harry thought Figueras was the perfect foil for his latest effort to highlight the work of Sentebale in countries such as Lesotho and Botswana, where it helps young people with HIV live as full a life as possible.

Figueras, 46, told reporters: “I always say that the first thing that [struck] me about Sentebale before I knew anything about it was his commitment to the charity, how much he cares about doing good.

“I could see that first-hand when I went to Lesotho with him, we have been there two or three times. He’s the first person to point out that there’s something that can be better. It’s very inspiring.“

The annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup has raised over £11 million (NZ$23.3m) to date for the charity’s work.

The Duke of Sussex said: “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”

Harry, who set it up with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, wore a purple and white number two shirt for the game, which ended 7-7.

After coming back with the trophy and posing for a joint picture with it, he told Figueras: “Well played, Nacho, thanks for coming.”

Harry flew to Singapore from Tokyo, where he spoke at a summit organised by the International Sports Promotion Society on Wednesday about the power of sport, community and philanthropy.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Harry joined former All Black Dan Carter on stage at the event in Japan organised by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS).

Meanwhile, back in California, a thoughtful-looking Duchess of Sussex was spotted shopping in a camel-coloured US$1625 (NZ$2715) Max Mara Raspoli Coat and a blue-and-tan printed US$1225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete Shawl, despite the mild 21C temperature.

Meghan was also wearing a blue-and-white circular patch on her wrist, apparently to help her stay relaxed.

According to the manufacturers, these send a signal to the heart, slowing down cellular actions to mimic the “body’s normal transition to a peaceful, restorative night’s sleep”.