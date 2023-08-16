King Charles shares sweet throwback photo of Princess Anne to mark her birthday

King Charles has shared two photos alongside his younger sister Princess Anne.

The sweet throwbacks were posted to the British royal family's social media accounts to mark the Princess Royal's 73rd birthday on Tuesday (local time).

One photo shows the royal siblings as babies in their prams at Clarence House in July 1951, with the future king holding his little sister's hand as he speaks to her.

Charles would have been two-and-a-half years old and Anne would have been just shy of turning one when the charming photo was snapped.

A second image shared by the royals was taken on Coronation Day in May this year, at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.﻿

Princess Anne served as the "Gold-Stick-in Waiting" for the historic occasion, after being personally handed the key role by her brother, leading 6000 armed services personnel through the streets of London in the procession.

Handout Princess Anne with her brother King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day 2023.

"The King values his sister as a trusted lieutenant and this is the perfect example of such a relationship," a source told The Mirror at the time of the announcement.

"He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty above all else."﻿

As a personal "aide-de-camp" to His Majesty, rode on horseback (the only royal to do so on the day) behind King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach, as they made their way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne has held the prestigious position as "Gold-Stick-in Waiting" since 1998, becoming the first female to hold the role entrusted with the monarch's safety.

The role dates back to the 15th century when two officers – a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick – were stationed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.﻿

In an interview with CBC News prior to the coronation, Princess Anne joked about one of the unexpected perks of the job.

"I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes," she said.

"Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

This birthday will be a bittersweet one for the Princess Royal, who marks her first such celebration since mum Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Princess Anne won hearts around the globe as she dutifully followed her mother's casket across all corners of the United Kingdom, showing emotion and composure simultaneously.

Often described at the hardest-working member of the royal family, Princess Anne has thrown herself back into work following the immense loss and as a member of the King's slimmed down monarchy.

When not working, the grandmother-of-five is often at her Gatcombe Park estate where son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall also live nearby with their families.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.