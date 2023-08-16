Kate Middleton attends 24-hour rave, leaves hefty tip

Kate Middleton’s festival appearance was in contrast to her usual official royal engagements.

She may have left the glow sticks at home, but the Princess of Wales was spotted enjoying herself amongst the ravers at a 24-hour music festival on the weekend.

The Evening Standard reported Princess Catherine was surrounded by security at the Norfolk’s Houghton Festival – UK’s only 24-hour music festival, featuring artists like DJ Stingray, DMX Crew and Shanti Celeste.

A crowd of about 10,000 attended the rave on Houghton Estate, which was started in 2017 and keeps the drum and bass, techno and house music going at all hours of the weekend.

Middleton arrived at the festival with her friends – and owners of Houghton Hall Estate – the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David Cholmondeley and Rose Hanbury.

Whether the future Queen let her hair down to the sick beats of British producer Radioactive Man is not confirmed, but the group reportedly bypassed the foodtrucks and ravers to dine at on-site upscale restaurant Turntable & Napkin, where they dropped almost $1500 as a tip, a source told the Evening Standard.

She also opted to avoid typical festival attire, wearing a navy dress instead.

The Princess was reportedly in high spirits, drinking spicy margaritas at the restaurant, where diners can splash out on a four-course meal, featuring burrata, panzanella, short rib ragu, and affogato, for £60 (NZ$128) a head.

While the Princess of Wales left William at home for her weekend of fun, the future King has also been spotted in party mode recently – having a dance at London nightclub Koko in June.