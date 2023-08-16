Like Kate, I’ve partied at Houghton Hall – she’d have been the least posh person there

OPINION: You know how it is: you are having dinner with old friends. The wine is flowing, the cheese has been attacked, old anecdotes trotted out. Spirits are high. You wonder what to do next. A parlour game, perhaps? Suddenly someone pipes up. “I know,” she says. “There’s a festival going on in your 1000-acre garden. Why don’t we all pop our heads in?”

This is the predicament the Princess of Wales reportedly found herself in last weekend. She was dining with neighbours the Marquess and Marchioness Cholmondeley at Houghton Hall, a few kilometres down the road from her family home at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

“After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival,” a source told the Daily Mail. Although initially “nervous”, Kate plucked up the courage to head down, accompanied by “lots of security”. Like Roman Holiday, but with more ex-SAS goons, gurning public schoolboys and untz-untz music.

If she was concerned about not fitting in, Kate needn’t have been worried. In a misguided attempt to cling onto my youth, I went to Houghton for an exhausting 24-hour stint last year. Judging by what I saw, Kate would have been practically the least posh person there.

Over the repetitive thud of the music you could hear a happy hum of well-spoken men and women, in the mandatory upper-middle class festival outfit of Uniqlo bum-bag and Nike Air Force trainers, bumping into Cecily and Hugo who they hadn’t seen since prep school.

On the face of it, Houghton seems like an incongruous mix. Houghton Hall was built in 1726 for Sir Robert Walpole, Britain’s first Prime Minister, and is feted as a cornerstone of the Neo-Palladian style. Houghton Festival, on the other hand, was founded in 2017 by the DJ Craig Richards.

Houghton’s unique selling point is that it is the UK’s only 24-hour festival. At other festivals the tunes take a break for a few hours to give everyone a chance to brush their teeth and eat a sandwich. But at Houghton, you can shift from foot to foot for three days straight, like someone trying to get into the Guinness World Records. If you do need a break, there is the civilised option of a three-course lunch served at a floating restaurant on a lake.

Posh festivals and royal ravers are nothing new. The Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall have been spotted at several over the years, while Princess Eugenie and the King have been to Glastonbury. As well as Houghton there’s Wilderness, at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire, where the Chemical Brothers and Fatboy Slim headlined this year and where such crusty hippies as Mark Carney and David and Samantha Cameron have been seen prowling the grounds.

Then there’s Secret Garden Party, which takes place in the grounds of a large Georgian house in Abbots Ripton, in Cambridgeshire. Prince Harry has also been spotted there.

To judge by the eyewitness accounts, Kate may have timed her appearance at Houghton just right. Observers report that this year’s event was “way less posh” than previously. “Love Island boys instead of chins,” says one attendee. “Glamping was full of Aussies,” claims another.

Which isn’t to say Houghton has lost all its pedigree just yet. “It’s still pretty posh,” says one festivalgoer. “I heard ‘Tilly, have you had your pinger [drugs]yet?’ like three times.”

Whether Kate’s presence raised or lowered the social standing of the event, she ought to be commended for proving that even a future Queen can decide to go out after dinner, and in so doing support her friends and the UK hospitality industry. All hail the Princess of Raves.