Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next Netflix project lands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next Netflix venture will arrive on August 30.

A first look and release date for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest documentary has arrived.

On Thursday morning (NZ time), streaming giant Netflix released the first trailer for Heart of Invictus, a five-part series focused on the competitors of the international sporting event for wounded, injured or sick veterans, which Prince Harry founded in 2014.

The show will follow the athletes as they prepare to compete for the 2020 Invictus Games, which was later postponed to 2022 due to Covid-19, in The Hague, Netherlands.

The docuseries will arrive on Netflix on August 30.

Heart of Invictus will see Prince Harry, an executive producer for the show, in in-depth interviews with the sporting event’s athletes. Markle is not billed as an executive producer, however the series is a project of the couple’s production company Archewell Foundation.

“Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.

“Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport. While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect.”

In June, an “insider” told British tabloid The Sun the couple would no longer be producing new films or books as they have “nothing left to say”.