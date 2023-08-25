Meghan's trip to Europe confirmed after weeks of speculation

T﻿he Duchess of Sussex has confirmed plans to travel to Europe next month, in what is expected to be her first foreign trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan will fly to Germany in September where she will join Prince Harry for the Invictus Games.

Confirmation of the duchess' plans come after it was revealed the Duke of Sussex will be in the UK on the eve of the late Queen's death anniversary.

﻿Prince Harry will be in London on September 7 where he'll give a speech at the WellChild Awards.

The duke has been patron of the charity for 15 years but in 2022 was forced to pull out of the event on the day when his grandmother died at Balmoral Castle, on September 8.

He is not expected to see his father King Charles, or brother Prince William during his brief stop.﻿

Joshua Sammer/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex will be in Germany from September 11 for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry is likely to still be in the UK on September 8, which will mark one year since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The following day Prince Harry is due in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games which begin on September 9.

He'll attend the opening ceremony without Meghan who will fly in from September 11.

They'll be at a number of events before appearing on stage at the closing ceremony on September 16.

Meghan will host the 'Lifestories Scene' segment, which offers a glimpse into the courage and resilience shown by the injured servicemen and women who compete.

Lukas Schulze The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly in separately but will attend a number of events together.

Organisers say Meghan's "poignant" contribution will serve as a testament to the event's profound ability to transform lives.

In a statement, Archewell said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf.

"The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin."

The confirmation came three weeks after German media had already announced Meghan's presence at the event.﻿

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan were in Europe was in September last year when they flew to the UK and Germany for a number of events.

Joshua Sammer/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan in Germany for the one-year countdown to the event on September 6 2022.

They were in ﻿Düsseldorf just days before Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral and spent the next fortnight in the UK until Her late Majesty's funeral on September 19.

The Düsseldorf games will be the sixth time the tournament has been held, with the others taking place in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018) and The Hague (2022).

The games will return to North America in 2025, in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

In 2017, Prince Harry made his first public outing with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle at the Toronto games.

