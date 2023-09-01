'None of this would have happened': How Princess Diana could have ended feud between Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next Netflix venture will arrive on August 30.

Princess Diana is the only person who could put an end to Prince William and Prince Harry's feud, her former butler says.

The late Princess of Wales would be "devastated" to see the state of her sons' relationship, Paul Burrell believes.

He's spoken on the 26th anniversary of Diana's death, lamenting the current situation.

Tensions between Prince William and his younger brother have been strained for years but became particularly worse when Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Since then, the Duke of Sussex has criticised his family over several occasions in public, most notably in his memoir Spare.

In that book, Prince Harry took aim at his father King Charles and Prince William and his sister-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

The duke also was highly critical of the royal family in his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan which aired in December.

Most recently, Harry claimed he was offered "no support structure" when he returned from serving in Afghanistan.

Harry told his Heart of Invictus documentary ﻿his wartime trauma brought back memories of "losing my mum at such a young age".

Many saw the comments as a dig towards the royal family, including Prince William.

Speaking to The Mirror, Burrell said if Diana was still alive "none of this would have happened".

"Their mother would love to bang their heads together and say 'Boys grow up. This is not what I wanted from you, not what I expected of you.

"So come on, get your act together and sort it out.' And she's the only person that could do that."

It's believed Prince William and Prince Harry no longer speak.

They were last together for the coronation of King Charles in May, but they are not understood to have had any meaningful contact.

Prince Harry was in the UK for just over 24 hours before returning to California.﻿

The duke is due back in London on September 7 to speak at the WellChild Awards but is not expected to see his father or brother before he moves on to Germany for the Invictus Games.﻿

"Diana would be devastated to know that her boys were so far apart now," Burrell said.

"If Diana was still here Harry would still be part of the royal family.

"She would have ruled and she would have pulled them back together."

