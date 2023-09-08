Prince Harry arrives at the WellChild Awards on solo visit to the UK

The Duke of Sussex smiled as he arrived at the WellChild Awards in London, his first appearance in the UK since June.

The 38-year-old, wearing a navy suit and pale blue tie, arrived alone at The Hurlingham Club in south-west London for the ceremony, which celebrates seriously ill children and their families.

It marks the first time the royal has been seen in the UK since he gave evidence at his high-profile legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers at the High Court.

The event is taking place on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the 2023 WellChild Awards at The Hurlingham Club in London, England.

However, the Duke will not see his father or his brother during his brief visit.

Harry, a WellChild patron for 15 years, is due to meet the award winners at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting the award for inspirational child (aged four to six) and delivering a speech.

A host of famous faces, including former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, joined the Duke in attendance.

Yui Mok Britain's Prince Harry, left, speaks to Ruky Anighoro, front right, during the annual WellChild Awards 2023.

He will travel from London to Dusseldorf, in Germany, for the Invictus Games, which begins on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex will join him there next week.