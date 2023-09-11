Three of Princess Diana’s dresses fetch $2.75 million at US auction

Three dresses worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, have sold for £1.3 million (NZ$2.75m) at an auction in Beverly Hills, California (file photo).

Three dresses worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, have sold for £1.3 million (NZ$2.75m) at an auction in Beverly Hills, California.

The gowns, including one by Bruce Oldfield, a royal favourite designer who made Queen Camilla’s Coronation dress, each sold for over £400,000.

A red Oldfield silk dress worn by Diana to the premiere of Hot Shots at the Odeon Leicester Square in November 1991 was sold for £458,484 – almost triple the auction house’s £160,000 estimate

Julien’s Auctions, in Beverly Hills, sold the gowns in a Legends: Hollywood And Royalty sale, featuring more than 1400 items in celebration of 100 years of Warner Bros.

Martin Nolan, the executive director, said the record-breaking sale of Diana’s garments “exceeded all expectations”.

Diana’s black and jade gown by Catherine Walker – her personal designer for more than 16 years – was worn to a gala event in Toronto, Canada, in October 1991 and fetched £458,484.

A custom-made black velvet and ivory gown, also designed by Walker and worn by Diana to a private function, sold for £407,541 after originally being estimated to fetch £48,000-£64,000.

The three designer dresses had not been seen in public for more than 30 years, according to the auction house. They were originally bought by Ellen Petho, an American businesswoman, at a Christie’s auction in New York two months before Diana’s death in 1997.

The late Ellen Petho paid £120,000 for five of Diana’s dresses at the auction, using money she had saved to buy a house.

At the time, Diana had put 79 gowns up for auction to raise money for the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund and the AIDS Crisis Trust

Petho, who died in January aged 82, continued ended up only keeping three of the five dresses, because of her three daughters. Her husband has now sold them to help raise money for a scholarship fund for mature art and design students in memory of his wife.

One of her daughters, Karrie, told the Mail on Sunday: “Our mother read the inscription inside [the auction catalogue] about Prince William telling his mother that the dresses should not sit in her closet, that they should be out in the world and doing good. I think that’s what inspired her.”

Other high-ticket items at the Beverly Hills included a Givenchy couture pink evening dress worn by Audrey Hepburn when she played Holly Golightly in Breakfast At Tiffany’s, which sold for double its original estimate at £356,598.

Collectibles from Hollywood legends Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were also offered for the first time at auction.