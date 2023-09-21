How the Princess of Wales is 'fighting back' against Harry and Meghan, according to one royal expert

T﻿he Princess of Wales has taken part in a mental health podcast overnight, during a visit to a London charity.

Kate dressed in a beige suit and white top with minimal jewellery but there were a pair of small drop earrings concealed underneath her bouncy blow dry, ﻿with her immaculately styled new fringe front-and-centre.

And it's this new hair-do that one royal expert says is a sign of Kate's "fighting" spirit as she undertakes official engagements in the UK, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nearby in Germany for the Invictus Games.

﻿"She's fighting back in the only way she can," royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine.

"The Games were a big deal for Harry. It's one of the biggest things he does, and Kate just had to grin and bear the fact it's the Harry and Meghan show while it's on.

Peter Nicholls The Princess of Wales has been secretly 'fighting back' against Harry and Meghan during her recent public engagements, according to one royal expert.

"Her way of dealing with anything they are up to is just to keep a dignified silence and carry on."

He said the "slow and steady wins the race" mentality has so far worked well for the Prince and Princess of Wales and is likely to remain their approach, regardless of any revelations that come from the Sussexes.

Prince William and Kate have yet to acknowledge or even respond to the allegations and comments contained in Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, which was released in January.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex spoke about intimate family details and disagreements, including the bridesmaids dress saga that made headlines after their wedding with accusations see-sawing over whether Meghan made Kate cry or vice versa.

Peter Nicholls Kate, Princess of Wales arrives for the meeting with frontline staff from Streets of Growth in east London.

Harry also alleged his older brother assaulted him during a heated argument at Nottingham Cottage﻿ - another comment that has never been publicly addressed by William.

"They're not in a position where they can make any reply," Larcombe added.

"The royals don't reply and get sucked into tit-for-tat, so the Games will only serve as a reminder for Kate of all those awful things that she was accused of."

Harry and Meghan were in ﻿Düsseldorf from September 9-16 for the games during which time the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a nonprofit community café, meeting patrons and posing for photos.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, greets a little girl on the tribune at a sitting volleyball match at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany.

It's been a busy few weeks for the Princess of Wales.

Following commemorations for the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, Kate made a number of public appearances, including a visit to a prison in Surrey last week.

And, in addition to her visit to Streets of Growth in east London on Tuesday, Kate had been at the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton on Monday.

