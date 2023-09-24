Prince Harry refused 'olive branch' from King Charles to spend time together on Queen's death anniversary

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.

P﻿rince Harry refused his father King Charles' request to spend time together to remember the late Queen Elizabeth II during the anniversary of her death, it has been revealed.

Royal experts have been left shocked at Harry's refusal of his father's olive branch, which they determine to be a huge gesture on the King's part.

The Duke of Sussex's snub supposedly came about after he had formally asked the King's office for royal accommodation and security for his one-night stay in the UK to attend a WellChild Charity ﻿Event in London on September 7, before he would head off to Düsseldorf, Germany to kick off the 2023 Invictus Games on September 8, his grandmother's death anniversary.

However, his request was declined as none of the royal family's multiple properties or Windsor Castle were available, as most staff were in the Highlands while the royal family were on holiday, with the residences being cleaned at the time.

Harry was reportedly ﻿offered a chance to stay at Balmoral, in Scotland, where the King and Queen were staying – potentially reuniting with them for a few hours – but the prince said his itinerary made it impossible and refused the offer.

His declining of the offer, which was revealed over the weekend, left experts flabbergasted.

Getty Images Royal experts are shocked at Prince Harry’s refusal to see his father.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine ﻿Ingrid Seward commented, "For Harry this was a golden opportunity missed.

"He should have braved it out and gone to see them. If the King invites you to Balmoral, then most people would cancel all of their travel plans. He could have easily re- arranged things slightly to allow himself the time."

Harry instead made his own arrangements and made sure to stop by St George's Chapel, where Queen Elizabeth II is buried, to pay his respects to his "Gan-Gan" one year on from her death, before heading to the airport.

Charles and Camilla, on the other hand, held a private prayer at Crathie Kirk, a church near Balmoral Castle.﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.