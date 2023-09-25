'It's intense': Royal fans question Saturday school choice made by William and Kate

In 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales shocked royal fans with their decision to send their three children to Lambrook school, but it's a more recent revelation that has really gotten people talking.

The Good Schools Guide managing editor, Melanie Sanderson has appeared on the latest episode of Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about William and Kate's decision to send Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to school on Saturdays.

Explaining Saturday school is very common practice in the schools the children at Lambrook will later move on to, Sanderson said, "It's intense. For the younger ones, for the six and seven-year-olds, it's a really long week."

Jonathan Brady Britain's Prince George, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot, England in 2022.

She explained that despite the six-day week, Lambrook could be considered a 'perfect choice' for the royal family.

The private independent preparatory school is based on a whopping 52 acres and is just a stone's throw away from the family's home in Windsor.

Sanderson explained lessons at Lambrook aren't the same as your typical school, with a wide range of facilities including a golf course, theatre, swimming pool, sports centre and various are studios.

"There's so much sport and activity during the week… so they've got to get those academic lessons in somewhere," said Sanderson, explaining to the podcast hosts that the Wales children will have sport several afternoons a week, with academic classes Saturday mornings and then back off to sport in the afternoon.

Jonathan Brady/AP Headmaster Jonathan Perry greets the royals. The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to the school.

"We know the royals love being outdoors. They love the countryside and it's a real muddy-knees type of school," she said. "They've got acres and acres of pitches and fields to explore and they're allowed free rein in their break times."

Sanderson also said the school is a good fit due to William and Kate's dedication to serving the community: "They're [Lambrook] very hot on service. They do lots and lots of fundraising for the community, they are very focused on making sure their pupils understand how privileged they are."

However, not everyone was delighted at the news the three royal children would be attending school at Lambrook.

Sanderson explained that when the news broke, there seemed to be opposing views from parents.

"I think there's two kinds of parents, there will certainly be the parents that are desperate to shoehorn their daughters in with George," she said, going on to explain that other parents were concerned about how the children's attendance would change the school.

"Lambrook's a really quite low-key, in a way, school. It's very much a country school, it's very cozy, and it's very sweet."

Sanderson explained that plenty of families were concerned events such as Christmas Carols would become a much more formal and 'stuffy' event than what they are used to with the senior royals in attendance.

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.